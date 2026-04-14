The Canadian Stocks I’d Buy First If I Had $2,000 to Put to Work Today

If you had $2,000 ready to invest today, the real question isn’t whether to invest – it’s where to put that money for the best long-term returns. While the Canadian stock market offers plenty of choices, focusing on strong, proven businesses could make a big difference in the long run. Some sectors, especially energy, continue to show resilience and consistent performance in 2026. In this article, I’ll highlight two such Canadian stocks from the energy sector that could be worth considering right now.

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Suncor Energy stock

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a Calgary-based integrated energy firm with operations across oil sands, exploration and production, refining, and marketing. It also operates the Petro-Canada retail network, giving it a strong downstream presence. SU stock currently trades at $89.41 per share with a market cap of $106.1 billion. Over the last year, it has surged 92%, reflecting strong investor confidence. It also offers a quarterly dividend with a 2.7% yield.

Suncor’s recent performance has been driven by strong operational execution. In the fourth quarter of 2025, its adjusted funds from operations stood at $3.2 billion, and free funds flow was $1.7 billion. The company returned about $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

Operationally, Suncor delivered record upstream production of 909,000 barrels per day, significantly higher than a year ago. At the same time, its refining throughput also reached a record 504,000 barrels per day, with refinery utilization at 108%. These efficiencies supported its strong financial results.

Interestingly, Suncor plans to return 100% of excess funds to shareholders in 2026, with projected share repurchases of $3.3 billion. It’s also investing in lower-emissions power and renewable fuels, which could support its long-term growth.

TC Energy stock

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) could be another great stock to invest in right now. It operates one of the largest natural gas pipeline networks in North America, along with a growing portfolio of power generation and energy solutions. TRP stock currently trades at $86.11 per share with a market cap of $89.7 billion. Over the last 6 months, it has gained 17% and currently offers a dividend yield of 4%.

In the fourth quarter, TC Energy posted strong results with its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rising 13% year-over-year (YoY) to $3 billion. Meanwhile, its segmented earnings also increased by 15% YoY to $2.2 billion.

For the full year, the company’s comparable EBITDA climbed 9% from a year ago to reach $11 billion. It also raised its dividend by 3.2%, marking its 26th consecutive year of dividend growth. With this, TRP stock’s annual dividend now stands at $3.51 per share.

Despite the ongoing geopolitical conflicts, TC Energy continues to invest in future growth. The company expects to bring about $4 billion in new capacity online in 2026, including projects like Bison XPress, Valhalla North, Berland River, and Bruce Power Unit 3. These investments are likely to support its long-term expansion plans and financial targets.