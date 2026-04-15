These two top Canadian energy stocks are among the best and most reliable dividend picks, regardless of what happens in Iran.

2 Energy Dividend Stocks That Look Worth Picking Up Right Now

Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) — a high‑margin royalty company offering about a 6.4% monthly yield that collects cash without drilling and whose payout is sustainable down to roughly US$50 oil.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) — a ~$131B producer with a ~26‑year dividend streak and ~4% yield, returning ~75% of free cash flow via dividends/buybacks and reportedly sustainable down to US$40–45 oil.

Short‑term oil‑price swings matter less than a company’s ability to generate cash and return it to shareholders, so dividend‑focused energy names can be attractive for long‑term income.

When it comes to energy stocks right now, especially for dividend investors, a lot is going on.

Oil prices have been volatile, headlines change almost daily, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to add uncertainty to the market. For a lot of investors, that kind of environment can make it feel like energy stocks are either too risky to touch or too expensive after the recent run-up.

However, the reality is that focusing too much on the short-term movement in oil prices is usually a mistake.

While West Texas Intermediate oil prices might fluctuate from US$75 to US$100 and back again, the best energy companies aren’t built around guessing where oil is going next; they’re built to generate cash flow in a wide range of environments. That’s what long-term investors should be primarily focused on.

Understanding what’s going on in global energy markets is important. But worrying about the day-to-day price of oil is nowhere near as important as understanding how much cash these businesses can generate and return to shareholders over time.

So, with that in mind, here are two of the best energy stocks that Canadian dividend investors can buy now and hold with confidence for years.

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A massive $131 billion energy stock with a 26-year dividend streak

There’s no question that one of the top energy stocks dividend investors can buy and hold for years is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). While the stock has already had a strong run in recent quarters, especially at the start of 2026, what’s important is how it’s performed in that environment.

This isn’t just a company that benefits when oil prices rise; it’s a massive business that continues to pay down debt and has structured itself to return increasing amounts of cash to shareholders over time.

Right now, Canadian Natural is already returning a whopping 75% of its free cash flow back to investors through dividends and share buybacks, currently offering a yield of roughly 4%.

As it continues to reduce its net debt, that will eventually grow to 100%, which analysts predict could happen within the next 12-18 months.

Plus, on top of all the cash being returned to investors right now, it’s a stock you can trust over the long haul because its operations are incredibly efficient.

With low-cost, long-life assets, especially in the oil sands, it can remain profitable even if oil prices fall significantly. In fact, according to the energy stock, its dividend is sustainable even at WTI oil prices as low as the US$40-US$45 range.

That’s why it’s such a reliable long-term investment, and when you combine that with its long track record of increasing its dividend, there’s no doubt it’s one of the best energy stocks to own for the long haul.

A high-yield royalty stock built for consistent income

While Canadian Natural is an energy stock that offers a combination of income and growth, Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is more focused on pure income, which is even more appealing for many dividend investors.

Unlike producers, Freehold isn’t drilling for oil or gas itself. Instead, it owns the land and collects royalties from companies that do.

That means it doesn’t have to deal with the rising costs of drilling or operating wells. It simply takes a percentage of the revenue generated from production.

That’s a huge advantage because it allows Freehold to generate high-margin cash flow with far less risk than traditional energy companies.

It also means that when oil prices rise, Freehold benefits immediately through higher royalty payments. Furthermore, if those higher prices last long enough to encourage more drilling, it can also benefit from increased production over time, all without spending any capital itself.

That’s why its dividend is so compelling, the energy stock offers a current yield of roughly 6.4%, pays it monthly, and supports that income with a business model designed to consistently generate cash flow.

So, even if oil prices pull back from current levels, the company has structured its payout in a way that keeps it sustainable. In fact, its dividend is sustainable as low as WTI oil prices at US$50, which, aside from briefly in the pandemic, hasn’t happened in over a decade.

At the end of the day, energy stocks will always come with volatility, but if you focus on high-quality businesses with reliable operations, you can be confident buying and holding them for years while collecting significant dividends along the way.