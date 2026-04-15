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2 Growth Stocks That Have Pulled Back Up to 47% – and Look Worth Buying Right Now

Blackberry and Well Health stocks, two of Canada’s leading growth stocks, are setting up for continued momentum in their businesses.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
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Key Points
  • • Blackberry (TSX:BB) and Well Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) are strong growth stock buys, down 36% and 47% respectively from 2025 highs despite improving fundamentals.
  • • Blackberry's QNX segment grew 20% to $78.7M with a $950M royalty backlog, while Well Health delivered 34% revenue growth to $1.35B and record $126.5M net income.
  • • Both stocks show a disconnect between strong business performance and depressed valuations, creating attractive entry points for growth investors allocating 15-40% to this sector.

Growth stocks deserve a place in a well-diversified portfolio. They’re usually the higher-risk part of a portfolio, but this means that they’re also the stocks with the greater upside. How much an investor allocates to this type of stock will be a subjective choice. But an allocation of up to 40% for young investors and below 15% for older investors is typically recommended.

In this article, I’d like to discuss two growth stocks that I’ve written about in the past. They’re both down significantly since their 2025 highs – and they’re both experiencing strong fundamentals and growth.

Blackberry Ltd. (TSX:BB) and Well Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL) are the two stocks that I’m recommending as strong buys today. They’re down 36% and 47%, respectively, yet they’re looking forward to a strong future.

Let’s take a look.

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Source: Getty Images

Blackberry (BB) stock: The turnaround is complete

A well-respected and technically excellent technology company that’s leading the charge in embedded systems and secure communications is Canada’s own Blackberry. After many years of sub-optimal performance, today Blackberry is sitting on the precipice of strong growth.

This growth will be driven by Blackberry stock’s QNX segment, which has embedded software that’s in demand for connected cars, robotics applications, and medical devices. Simply put, Blackberry’s software is in high demand and recent fourth quarter results demonstrate this.

Blackberry’s QNX segment posted a 20% increase in revenue to $78.7 million in Q4. This was accompanied by strong royalty backlog, which hit $950 million, highlighting a multi-year revenue growth profile. This visibility is a big deal for Blackberry and its investors, with growth being seen in the automotive space but also in the general embedded space. As per management, the growth that they expect in the general embedded space is massive.

For now, Blackberry (BB) stock has completed its turnaround and its growth is ramping up. Connected cars and medical devices, and robotics are increasingly using Blackberry’s software and this is translating into a strong future.

Well Health Technologies (WELL) stock: Consistently strong growth

Well Health Technologies is another growth stock that’s currently attractively priced as it heads into a strong future. The company is an omni channel digital healthcare company, with a network that includes primary, specialized, and diagnostic healthcare services and facilities. Well Health has been growing exponentially in the last few years, and this is increasingly being accompanied by increased profitability and margins.

Revenue in 2025 increased 34% to $1.4 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 17% to $148.6 million. Net income hit a record $126.5 million or $0.50 per share, which compared to $0.03 in the same period last year. Finally, free cash flow increased 19%.

I’m highlighting these results to drive home the fact that Well Health stock’s business is absolutely booming. The acquisitions that were made in 2025 are driving these results. But so are the efficiency gains that are being made due to Well Health’s system. For example, patient visits per billable hour are rising fast.

Looking ahead, Well Health management is expecting the strong growth to continue. In fact, Well Health clinics only deliver 1.5% of patient care. The market is highly fragmented, and Well Health is targeting to capture 10% market share within the next eight to ten years.

The bottom line

The numbers speak for themselves. Yet, BB stock is down big despite a clear improvement in its fundamentals and growth rate. Similarly, WELL stock is also down big, and its growth numbers have been consistently strong in the last many years.

There’s a disconnect in both of these cases, in my view. This is why I would take the opportunity today to add both of these growth stocks to my list of holdings.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in Blackberry and Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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