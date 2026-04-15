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The Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks I’d Use to Build Lasting Long-Term Wealth

These blue-chip stocks aren’t just some of the best picks Canadians can consider; they’re stocks that give you confidence to hold for years.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
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Key Points
  • High‑quality Canadian blue‑chip stocks (e.g., Enbridge, Brookfield Infrastructure, Nutrien, Fortis, CAPREIT) make strong core holdings for building long‑term wealth—buy and hold to let compounding work.
  • Because these firms operate in essential industries with long‑term contracts and predictable cash flow, they tend to withstand volatility and give investors the confidence to stay invested.
  • A diversified mix across infrastructure, utilities, REITs, and agriculture balances income, stability, and steady growth without needing to time the market.

It’s no secret that in order to build long-term wealth in the stock market, the best strategy is to buy high-quality Canadian stocks and then hold them for years.

And while picking the right stocks isn’t necessarily a walk in the park, it’s also nowhere near the most challenging part of a buy-and-hold long-term investment strategy.

In reality, having the patience and discipline to actually hold those Canadian stocks when markets get volatile or when headlines turn negative is where most investors struggle.

That’s why finding high-quality stocks matters so much. It’s not just that they offer you the best returns over the long haul; it’s that they also give you the confidence to hold them even through the most uncertain economic environments.

And that’s why some of the best stocks to build lasting wealth are blue-chip companies with proven operations, strong cash flow, and the ability to perform in any economic landscape.

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Why the right mindset matters more than the perfect stock

One of the biggest mistakes that many new investors make is thinking they need to constantly find the next big opportunity.

But in reality, long-term wealth is usually built by holding a small number of high-quality businesses for a long time because when you own companies that generate consistent earnings, continue investing in their growth, and return capital to shareholders, you don’t need to be constantly buying and selling.

You just need to stay invested and let compounding do the work.

That’s the part that’s much easier said than done, though, because even the best stocks will go through periods where they underperform.

Sometimes it’s due to broader market conditions, other times it’s just sentiment shifting. And although almost always nothing about the business itself has changed, in the moment when the market continues to sell off the stock, it can certainly feel like you need to act.

And that’s one of the most important lessons investors need to learn. There’s a massive difference between a stock that’s down and a business that’s actually deteriorating.

That’s why the focus shouldn’t be on short-term performance, but rather on whether the company can continue generating cash flow and growing over time.

And that’s exactly why high-quality blue-chip stocks are unquestionably some of the best investments that Canadians can buy for building long-term wealth.

The types of blue-chip stocks that actually build wealth for Canadian investors over time

When it comes to picking the top names for your portfolio, the best blue-chip stocks that Canadians can buy often share a few key traits.

These are businesses that often operate in essential industries, or at the very least generate steady, recurring or predictable cash flow. That means these companies typically have business models that allow them to continue growing, even if the broader economy slows down.

That’s why stocks like Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) are easily two of the top picks on the TSX.

Both companies operate critical infrastructure that the economy depends on every day. Furthermore, their revenue is largely supported by long-term contracts and stable demand.

And that consistency is what allows them to generate reliable cash flow and continue paying and growing their dividends over time.

At the same time, a company like Nutrien (TSX:NTR) offers exposure to global demand trends that aren’t going away anytime soon.

Agriculture is essential, and over the long term, the need to improve crop yields and food production continues to support demand for its products.

So even though the stock can be more cyclical, Nutrien dominates its industry, and will continue playing a critical role in the global economy for decades to come.

Then you have stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), which are even more defensive and generate massive amounts of highly predictable cash flow.

So while they may not offer the same growth potential as other sectors, their stability can be just as important for long-term investors.

The key is finding the right balance of Canadian blue-chip stocks. Because when you combine all of these types of businesses in a portfolio, you’re not relying on any single stock to carry your returns.

You’re building a foundation and of businesses that can complement each other over the long haul, and with the qualities that allow compounding to actually work.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Enbridge, and Nutrien. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Enbridge, Fortis, and Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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