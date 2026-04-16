Your 2026 TFSA limit is $7,000. But smart investors use quality stocks like Microsoft to make that room work twice as hard. Here is how to do it.

How to Use Your Annual TFSA Room to Double Your Contributions

Microsoft is a compelling TFSA candidate, with a growing dividend, dominant AI positioning, and long-term earnings momentum that few companies can match.

Canadians who have never contributed since 2009 have up to $109,000 in cumulative room, a powerful starting point for wealth building.

The 2026 TFSA contribution limit is $7,000, but a well-built portfolio can generate that same amount in tax-free income annually.

Here is my view: the best way to use your 2026 TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution room is to own quality compounders that can generate $7,000 in tax-free income or gains on their own, effectively doubling what you put in.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) belongs near the top of that list. Here is why.

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Most Canadians are not leveraging the TFSA

The TFSA is the most powerful savings tool the Canadian government offers. Every dollar of income or growth inside the account is completely sheltered from tax. But most Canadians park that money in cash or low-yield savings products and walk away.

The 2026 annual contribution limit is $7,000. But if you have been eligible since the TFSA launched in 2009 and never contributed, your total available room is $109,000.

If you invest the entire amount, you only need a return of 6.5% to generate $7,000 in annual tax-free income. These returns can be reinvested alongside your yearly contributions, which is how the real compounding begins.

Basically, you need to build a portfolio that earns as much as you invest each year, allowing you to double the annual contribution.

Microsoft stock belongs in your TFSA

Most Canadians think of their TFSA as a place for domestic dividend stocks. But you can own U.S. stocks in the account and further diversify your TFSA portfolio. One top tech stock you should consider holding in April 2026 is Microsoft.

At the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in March 2026, Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella laid out a vision for the company that goes well beyond the software business most investors already know.

He described a world where artificial intelligence agents are treated as users, where the volume of work artifacts being created inside Microsoft 365 is skyrocketing, and where GitHub repositories are growing at a pace that would have seemed unimaginable a few years ago.

“The repos are sort of skyrocketing,” Nadella said, pointing to coding agents generating a meaningful share of all public repositories. This shift translates directly into subscription growth, token consumption, and higher revenue per user across Microsoft’s commercial platforms.

Microsoft 365 subscriptions grew more than 20% in 2025. The company is also monetizing artificial intelligence through Azure, GitHub Copilot, and its M365 Copilot product. Nadella was clear that Microsoft views every agent as a user, which means the total addressable market for its software franchises is expanding rapidly.

Meanwhile, Microsoft continues to raise its dividend, while its payout remains conservative. MSFT stock has raised the annual dividend from $0.36 per share in 2006 to $3.64 per share in 2026.

A $7,000 investment in MSFT stock in 2006 would have helped you purchase 257 shares and earn $92.52 in annual dividends. Today, the 257 shares would generate $935.48 in dividends, enhancing the yield at cost to a tasty 13.36%. Moreover, a $7,000 investment in Microsoft stock 10 years back would be worth close to $55,000 today, after accounting for dividend reinvestments.

The Foolish takeaway

Whether you pursue dividend income, capital growth, or a combination of both, the mechanics are the same. You need businesses with durable earnings, strong competitive advantages, and a proven history of rewarding shareholders.

Over time, a portfolio built around quality compounders like Microsoft creates a self-reinforcing loop. The income and gains it generates can be layered on top of your annual contributions.

That is the power of using your TFSA room the right way. And it starts with the stocks you choose to own inside it.