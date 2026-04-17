A Dependable 4% Dividend Stock That Pays You Every Month

Resist the temptation of double-digit yield traps. This Canadian industrial REIT has raised its monthly distribution payout for 15 straight years.

A 98% occupancy + 45% rent spreads! Even with tariff disruptions, Granite’s industrial properties are nearly full. In 2025, new leases came in at 45% above expiring rents -- a powerful driver of future distributable cash flow

An ultra-safe 66% payout ratio: Unlike high-yield traps, Granite REIT pays out only 66% of its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). Management expects AFFO per unit to grow 4–7% in 2026, leaving plenty of room for more distribution raises.

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) has achieved 15 years of consecutive payout hikes. It has raised its monthly distribution every year since 2011, including a 4.4% increase in November 2025. That’s a track record few TSX REITs can match.

While high-yield traps and deep-value bargains can look tempting, they aren’t nearly as reliable as the steady 3% to 5% yields that TSX dividend stocks offer passive-income investors. Dividend stocks share a portion of their annual income with investors as regular dividends. Among the top Canadian dividend stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) reign supreme as monthly income sources. And Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) stands out as one of the most dependable monthly dividend stock picks on the entire exchange.

Let me be honest with you. In April 2025, greed got the better of me. Viewing it as a turnaround play, I fell for Allied Properties REIT’s 11.4% distribution yield after Canadian office market figures showed some recovery promise. For six months, capital gains alone delivered a 40% return. But by September, portfolio occupancy hadn’t materially improved. The payout ratio soared past 100%, debt kept rising, and management slashed the payout by 60% that December.

That’s when diversification became a saviour. And it’s exactly why I’m emphasizing turning to dependable monthly dividend stocks that don’t keep you up at night.

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A dependable passive-income investment

Granite REIT is a $5.4 billion Canadian industrial property REIT that has delivered 15 consecutive years of distribution increases. Formerly a real estate subsidiary of auto giant Magna International, Granite still counts Magna as a significant tenant (26% of annual rent), but tenant diversification and portfolio growth have made it a trusted passive-income play to own in 2026 and beyond.

In November 2025, Granite raised its monthly payout by 4.4% to $0.296 per unit, yielding a rock-solid 3.8% today. More importantly, its most recent payout ratio sits at just 66% of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) — one of the safest distribution coverage levels in the Canadian REIT space.

AFFO measures a REIT’s most distributable cash flow from operations, after property maintenance costs. Management forecasts Granite REIT’s AFFO per unit to grow 4% to 7% in 2026, which means more room for future distribution raises from this dependable dividend stock.

Why this reliable monthly income play works

Granite’s high-quality logistics hubs remain in high demand despite U.S. tariff fears and Canada’s macroeconomic shocks. Going into 2026, in-place occupancy was 98%, up 310 basis points year over year. By February 25, 2026, committed occupancy had hit 98.6%. Even as new industrial property supply has cooled the industrial REIT “sector,” Granite’s properties are nearly fully occupied today.

Most impressive: Granite REIT recognized average rent spreads of 45% over expiring rents in 2025, with same-property net operating income (SPNOI) rising 5.6% on a constant-currency basis. Management sees SPNOI rising by 6% this year.

If you love discounts, Granite REIT’s units trade at a 10% discount to their most recent net asset value of $103.43 per unit.

What about tariffs and Canadian industrial REIT risks?

U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods remain a real concern during the Trump administration. But Granite REIT owns properties across North America and Europe, with a balanced portfolio that reduces single-country risk. The REIT’s diversified tenant base — logistics, warehousing, and advanced manufacturing — remains resilient. Tariffs haven’t materially impacted occupancy or rent collection to date.

And the trust’s current At-The-Market (ATM) equity program? Granite REIT may issue up to $250 million in new equity at market prices to fund acquisitions (like the $292.3 million of U.S. and U.K. assets bought during the fourth quarter of 2025). Management is deploying capital quickly, and dilution has been minimal. The REIT’s payout ratio has stayed low, while AFFO per unit keeps growing. I would view the ATM program as a welcome capital raising program that’s responsibly expanding the dependable dividend stock’s income-generating capacity.

The Foolish bottom line

Granite REIT checks every box for investors who want a dependable monthly dividend stock without the heartburn of double-digit yield traps. A near 4% yield paid monthly, 15 consecutive years of raises, a conservative 66% AFFO payout ratio, and a portfolio running at full occupancy combine to provide the kind of sleep-well-at-night passive income to Canadian TFSAs or RRSPs.