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Billionaires Are Unloading Amazon and Piling Into This TSX Stock

This TSX-listed, under-the-radar asset manager could be a smart long-term bet.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is attracting attention as investors shift toward real assets.
  • Its large-scale acquisitions highlight strong capital deployment and long-term strategy.
  • The company’s diversified portfolio and global reach support its consistent growth across market cycles.

When billionaire investors start reshuffling their portfolios, it can sometimes hint at where smart money sees risk and opportunity next. This is because decisions made by billionaires are usually backed by deep research, macroeconomic insights, and valuation concerns.

And recent regulatory filings are starting to reveal a clear pattern. For example, hedge fund billionaire Daniel Loeb of Third Point has slashed his Amazon position significantly — reducing it by more than half since mid-2024, including a notable trim in the latest quarter as the stock hovered near record highs. Moves like this suggest that even strong long-term tech winners may be facing valuation pressure after a prolonged rally.

However, capital isn’t leaving the market — it’s being repositioned. Some high-profile investors are shifting toward businesses tied to real-world demand and durable cash flows, rather than purely growth-driven narratives. In this article, I’ll highlight one TSX stock that appears to be benefiting from this rotation and why it’s catching the attention of big-money investors.

happy woman throws cash

Source: Getty Images

A different kind of powerhouse

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) may not be very popular among growth investors, but it operates in a space that quietly powers the global economy. As a leading alternative asset manager, it invests across infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate, private equity, and credit.

This diversified approach gives it exposure to market sectors that tend to generate steady, long-term cash flows. This approach also reduces the company’s reliance on any single industry, which can be especially valuable during periods of market volatility.

BAM stock currently trades at $66.51 per share with a market cap of about $109 billion. Although the stock hasn’t seen any notable change over the last year, it offers a 4.1% annualized dividend yield, paid quarterly.

Strategic deals driving momentum

One of the key reasons Brookfield continues to look attractive is its ability to execute large, complex deals. A recent example is its involvement in the acquisition of Air Lease Corporation along with major partners, such as Sumitomo Corporation and Apollo-managed funds.

The deal was valued at around US$7.4 billion, or US$28.2 billion including assumed or refinanced debt. This move strengthens Brookfield’s presence in the aviation leasing market, a sector that is expected to benefit as global travel demand continues to recover.

More importantly, it highlights the company’s ability to deploy capital at scale while targeting industries with long-term growth potential.

Looking beyond headline numbers

For 2025, BAM posted a net profit of about US$2.4 billion, up from roughly US$2.1 billion a year earlier. Its fee-related earnings rose 22% year over year (YoY) to nearly US$3 billion, while distributable earnings climbed 14% YoY to about US$2.7 billion.

These gains were mainly driven by strong capital inflows, higher fee-bearing capital, and solid investment activity throughout the year. In fact, the firm raised a record US$112 billion in 2025 alone, highlighting continued investor demand for its platform.

In simple terms, BAM’s core business isn’t just stable — it’s growing at a healthy pace, supported by predictable fee streams and expanding assets under management.

Built for long-term growth

What really sets Brookfield Asset Management stock apart is its long-term strategy. The company focuses on assets that are essential to the functioning of the global economy — things like energy, infrastructure, and real estate.

This approach allows it to benefit from major global trends, including the transition to renewable energy, rising infrastructure spending, and increasing demand for private capital solutions. Meanwhile, it’s also expanding into newer areas like artificial intelligence infrastructure, where it has already launched a large-scale investment program.

With more than US$1 trillion in assets under management and over US$600 billion in fee-bearing capital, Brookfield has the scale to pursue opportunities across markets and geographies, which should help its stock soar in the long run.

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