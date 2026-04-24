3 Canadian Stocks That Could Help Build Generational Wealth

If you want to build generational wealth, you should ideally stop chasing quick wins and own strong businesses that could grow steadily while rewarding you along the way. That’s exactly where dividend stocks could help you, as they not only provide regular income but also give you a chance to benefit from long-term compounding.

While the TSX is filled with such opportunities, you may want to carefully pick stocks with a balance of stability, income, and long-term growth. In this article, I’ll highlight three such Canadian dividend stocks that could help build lasting wealth.

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A renewable energy leader with steady cash flows

As the global shift toward cleaner energy continues to accelerate, some companies are striving to position themselves at the forefront of this transformation. Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is one of those businesses, steadily building a diversified portfolio of renewable power assets that generate reliable cash flows across multiple markets.

After rallying by 49% over the last year, Brookfield Renewable stock currently trades at around $44 per share with a market cap of about $13.6 billion. It offers a dividend yield near 4.5%.

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The company reported funds from operations (FFO) of US$1.3 billion in 2025, reflecting 10% year-over-year (YoY) growth on a per-unit basis. This growth was supported by asset acquisitions, development projects, and strong operating performance. Its hydro segment alone generated US$607 million in FFO, up 19% YoY, while wind and solar assets contributed US$648 million.

Brookfield Renewable continues to scale aggressively. In 2025, it delivered around 8,000 megawatts of new capacity and a 20% increase from the previous year, and now has a development pipeline of roughly 84,000 megawatts. With global demand for clean energy rising, its long-term growth outlook remains strong.

A dependable energy giant with strong cash generation

When it comes to scale and consistency in Canada’s energy sector, some producers like Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) have built a reputation for delivering through every cycle. It combines size with operational efficiency to generate strong and steady cash flows across its oil and natural gas business.

CNQ stock currently trades at about $61 per share with a market cap close to $126 billion. Over the last year, it has climbed around 52% and offers a dividend yield of about 4.2%.

What makes CNQ even more attractive is its capital discipline. The company returned about $9 billion to shareholders in 2025, including $4.9 billion in dividends and $1.4 billion in share buybacks, while also reducing net debt by $2.7 billion.

Its resource base is solid as CNQ holds 15.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves, with a reserve life index of 31 years, providing long-term visibility for production and cash flows.

Meanwhile, the company continues to invest in improving efficiency and expanding production. This disciplined approach could support its dividend growth and long-term value creation.

An integrated energy player with income and scale

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) could be another great dividend stock to own for generational wealth. By operating across multiple stages of the oil and gas value chain, it has built a business designed to capture value from production all the way to the end customer. Following a 79% rally in one year, SU stock now trades at around $86 per share with a market capitalization of about $102 billion. Currently, it offers a dividend yield of about 2.9%.

In 2025, Suncor generated $12.8 billion in adjusted funds from operations and $6.9 billion in free funds flow, highlighting the strength of its cash-generating ability. Operationally, it delivered record upstream production of 860,000 barrels per day and refining throughput of 480,000 barrels per day, both higher than 2024 levels.

Moreover, Suncor continues to return significant capital to shareholders, as it distributed $5.8 billion in 2025, including $2.8 billion in dividends and $3 billion in share repurchases. This perfect combination of operational strength and income makes it appealing for long-term investors.