Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

These stocks offer solid dividends with attractive yields.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:

Canadian dividend investors are searching for top TSX stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolios focused on income and total returns.

When markets are near record highs and economic headwinds are potentially on the way, it is a good idea to consider stocks that can keep paying dividends during tough times.

dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) trades below $71 at the time of writing compared to a recent high around $77. The dip gives investors who missed the big rally a chance to buy a pullback and pick up a solid 5.5% dividend yield.

Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 31 years. That’s the kind of reliability investors want to see when choosing a long-term pick for a dividend portfolio.

Enbridge is able to boost revenue and cash flow through a combination of acquisitions and development projects. The company diversified its assets in recent years, moving into energy exports and bulking up the utilities and renewable energy segments. Enbridge bought an oil export terminal in Texas and is a partner in the Woodfibre liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility being built on the coast of British Columbia. The company spent $14 billion in 2024 to buy three American natural gas utilities. It also added solar and wind assets, with a presence in both North America and Europe.

Enbridge’s current $39 billion capital program will help the company meet its goal of increasing distributable cash flow by 5% per year over the medium term. This should support ongoing dividend increases.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) trades near $103 per share at the time of writing. This isn’t too far off the $106 high it reached this year. The stock is up 55% in the past 12 months, delivering some relief for long-term investors who watched Bank of Nova Scotia underperform its peers for some time.

The turnaround is partly due to a strategy shift. Bank of Nova Scotia is streamlining operations and focusing new growth investments on the United States and Canada, while reducing its exposure to Latin America where the bank spent billions of dollars on acquisitions over the past three decades. Bank of Nova Scotia sold its operations in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama last year. It still has large operations in Mexico, Peru, and Chile.

On the investment side, the bank spent US$2.8 billion in 2024 to buy a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp, an American regional bank. The move gives Bank of Nova Scotia a platform to expand its American presence. KeyCorp has more than 900 branches spread out across 15 states.

Despite the big rally in the share price, investors can still get a 4.3% yield from BNS. As return on equity improves, the market should be more comfortable giving the stock a higher earnings multiple.

The bottom line

Enbridge and Bank of Nova Scotia pay good dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a dividend portfolio, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Look Worth Adding More Of

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks offer sustainable yields and are likely to maintain their distributions in years ahead.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Stocks for Beginners

The Ultimate Dividend Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian Utilities stands out as the best dividend stock to buy now, offering stability, income reliability, and long‑term growth potential…

Read more »

Quality Control Inspectors at Waste Management Facility
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Dividend Pick Down 25%: A “Forever” Hold

| Aditya Raghunath

GFL Environmental stock is down 25% but the business has never been stronger. Here is why this Canadian dividend pick…

Read more »

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy if Rates Stay Higher for Longer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If rates stay higher for longer, these three financial stocks can still generate durable earnings and dependable income from strong…

Read more »

pregnant mother juggles work and childcare
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Help Build Generational Wealth

| Jitendra Parashar

These top Canadian dividend stocks could help you build lasting wealth over time.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Thrive Even if the Economy Slows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If the TSX hits a softer patch, these three stocks stand out for durable demand, long-cycle work, or exposure to…

Read more »

people ride a downhill dip on a roller coaster
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Own if Volatility Sticks Around

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks aim to stay resilient amid volatility by leaning on essentials, recurring cash flow, and disciplined execution.

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks Worth Holding for the Next 7 Years

| Andrew Walker

These companies have long track records of delivering dividend growth.

Read more »