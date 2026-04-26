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2 High-Yield TSX Stocks Worth Buying if You Have $2,000 to Put to Work

Consider buying two high-yield TSX stocks to generate consistent income even if you have only $2,000 to spare.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
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Key Points
  • Put $2,000 to work in two TSX high‑yield monthly payers: Surge Energy (TSX:SGY) and Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV).
  • Surge (SGY) is the cash‑flow engine—strong 2025 FCF, hedged 2026 price exposure, trades at ~$8.33 with a 6.24% monthly yield and improving balance‑sheet metrics.
  • Diversified Royal (DIV) offers a diversified, low‑capex royalty stream—trades near $4.33 with a ~6.58% monthly yield; a $1,000 split between the two would produce about $128.20/year in dividends to reinvest.
10 stocks we like better than Diversified Royalty

A $2,000 cash-on-hand is easy to spend on perishable goods or a bit of luxury. While a short-term splurge gives temporary satisfaction, you can instead put the money to work to generate consistent income. Also, choosing to invest rather than focusing on immediate consumption builds lasting value. By acting now, the same capital can be the foundation for your future wealth.

Dividend investing is a powerful strategy for income generation and wealth accumulation regardless of the investment amount. Dividend-paying stocks provide recurring income streams, which you can reinvest for faster compounding of principal. In the stock market, some companies are more generous than others in sharing a larger portion of earnings with shareholders.

Two high-yield TSX stocks are worth buying if you have $2,000 to put to work today. Surge Energy (TSX:SGY) and Diversified Royalty Corporation (TSX:DIV) are viable options. Besides the dividend yields above the market average, both stocks are crushing the market thus far in 2026.

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Robust free cash flow

Surge Energy generated substantially higher free cash flow (FCF) of $119.5 million in 2025 despite lower oil prices. For 2026, the FCF forecast is $145 million at US$75 West Texas Intermediate (WTI) pricing and 46% FCF margin. As of this writing, the WTI crude price is US$90.54 per barrel.

The $823.4 oil focused Exploration and Production (E&P) company’s premium light/medium oil asset base drives FCF and shareholder returns. If you invest today, this small-cap stock trades at $8.33 per share. Current investors enjoy a 22.65% year-to-date gain and partake in the 6.24% dividend. The payout frequency is monthly.

Surge implements a simple business strategy to maximize FCF generation. Develop high-quality conventional oil reservoirs using proven technology, then allocate capital to the highest return opportunities. In 2025, net income surged to $40.3 million from a net loss of $53.7 million in 2024, notwithstanding the 13% year-over-year decline in revenue to $572 million.

Management’s focus on high-quality conventional reservoirs helps counter the volatile oil market and sustain aggressive FCF generation. Surge Energy reduced net debt by 10% from $247.1 million in 2024 to $220.6 million in 2025. Furthermore, the company has already locked in its crude oil hedge positions for 2026 at higher crude oil prices. The move protects the capital program and dividend.

Diversified income stream 

Diversified Royalty, through its unique business model, offers a more diversified income stream. The $740.5 million multi-royalty corporation collects royalties from well-managed, ongoing businesses led by Mr. Lube + Tires. Other royalty partners in Canada include Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Oxford Learning Centre, Nurse Next Door, and BarBurrito. Stratus Building Solutions and Cheba Hut are American companies in the royalty pool.

Like Surge Energy, DIV pays monthly dividends. At $4.33 per share (+19% year to date), the dividend yield is 6.58%. Management believes that the varying performance levels within the portfolio are advantageous. In 2025, royalty income rose 9% to $76.1 million compared to 2024. Sean Morrison, CEO of Diversified, said royalty partners performed well last year, as evidenced by their weighted average organic royalty growth of 4.1%.

Earnings potential

You have the opportunity to maximize the earning potential of your $2,000 by splitting it between Surge Energy and Diversified Royalty. The combined investment will generate $128.20 in annual income. Reinvest the $10.68 monthly dividend to open the path toward long-term wealth.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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