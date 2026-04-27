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How to Create Your Own Pension With Canadian Dividend Stocks

Here’s how you can use high-quality Canadian dividend stocks to build yourself a reliable and consistently growing stream of income.

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Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
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Key Points
  • Build a pension‑style portfolio by owning a diversified mix of high‑quality Canadian dividend stocks that generate reliable, growing income over time.
  • Start with ultra‑stable foundations like Fortis (TSX:FTS, ~3.3% yield) for predictable cash flow and dividend growth, then layer in higher‑yield names such as Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU, ~6.2%) to boost income.
  • Combine low‑risk and higher‑yield holdings, prioritize payout sustainability and dividend growth, and let compounding turn that income stream into long‑term financial security.
10 stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties

When it comes to building long-term financial security, Canadian dividend stocks are becoming an increasingly popular way for investors to generate reliable income over time.

Not everyone has a pension anymore, and even if they do, it’s usually not enough on its own.

That’s why more Canadians are starting to think about how they can create their own reliable income streams, because at the end of the day, what most people really want isn’t just a large portfolio, it’s consistent income.

They want to generate cash flow every month or every quarter that they can actually count on, and that’s where high-quality Canadian dividend stocks come in.

Now, of course, no matter how reliable a dividend stock is, it won’t ever be a perfect replacement for a traditional pension.

However, if you focus on owning high-quality businesses, the income they generate can go a long way in helping you build a stream of cash flow that looks pretty similar, with the added benefit of long-term growth.

So, with that in mind, let’s look at how you can start building your own pension using Canadian dividend stocks.

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Source: Getty Images

What you’re actually trying to build and how to do it

Before you even start picking stocks, the first thing to understand is what you’re actually trying to build, because it’s not just about finding the highest yield you can.

What you’re really trying to build is a portfolio that generates consistent, reliable income and can continue doing that for years, even decades.

That means you need to focus on businesses that don’t break when the economy slows down, the companies that keep generating cash flow regardless of what’s happening in the market.

In addition, you also ideally want that income to grow over time, as well, because if your income isn’t growing, inflation is slowly eating away at it.

That’s why the best approach is to build a diversified mix of high-quality Canadian dividend stocks that work together.

And you do that by starting with a foundation of reliable, lower-risk income, then layer in higher-yield stocks that boost your overall cash flow.

And the best part for investors is that the highest-quality and most reliable Canadian dividend stocks typically offer growth potential themselves, helping to ensure that the passive income you generate continues to increase over time.

That’s how you start to build a portfolio that resembles a pension with Canadian dividend stocks.

What Canadian dividend stocks can you reliably buy for the long haul?

When you start building the foundation of your portfolio, it’s essential to focus on ultra-safe, reliable Canadian dividend stocks.

And in Canada, it doesn’t get much more reliable than something like Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Fortis is one of the best and most reliable businesses you can buy for income because it’s a utility company that provides essential services like electricity and natural gas, which means demand doesn’t really go away.

No matter how strong or weak the economy is, demand for electricity and gas hardly ever fluctuates, which is what makes Fortis’s cash flow so predictable.

Furthermore, that predictability not only ensures the sustainability of the dividend, but it’s also what’s allowed Fortis to increase its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years.

So, although it’s not the highest-yielding Canadian dividend stock, with a current yield of 3.3%, it is one of the safest, most reliable and one of the best dividend-growth stocks to buy and hold for the long haul.

And once you have that foundation in place, you can start adding stocks that actually boost your income more meaningfully with something like Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU).

Freehold is a stock that’s made to generate income. It has a much higher yield than Fortis, currently 6.2%, but more importantly for long-term investors, it operates with a very simple business model.

Freehold is an energy stock that collects royalties on oil and gas production without having to spend money producing energy itself.

That means it constantly generates strong cash flow, and it passes a significant portion of that back to investors, which is why it’s a perfect complement to a stock like Fortis.

Stocks like Fortis that form the foundation help provide the stability, while higher-yielding stocks boost your income.

Because at the end of the day, creating your own pension isn’t about finding one perfect stock or building a portfolio for today.

It’s about building a portfolio of high-quality dividend stocks that work together, giving you reliable income now while ensuring it stays sustainable and continues to grow over time.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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