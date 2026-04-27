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This Market Feels Uncertain: Here Are 3 TSX Stocks I’d Still Buy

Dollarama, George Weston, and Great-West look like “uncertain market” stocks because they’re tied to everyday spending and sticky financial habits.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Dollarama keeps growing sales and profits as shoppers trade down, but the stock is priced at a premium.
  • George Weston bundles groceries and necessity real estate, and buybacks help when the stock trades below NAV.
  • Great-West offers steadier insurance earnings and a solid dividend, though financials can still wobble in rough markets.
10 stocks we like better than Dollarama

When the market feels uncertain, I still want stocks that sell essentials, collect dependable cash flow, or sit close to the financial habits people do not drop overnight. These are the kinds of businesses that can keep growing even when investors get jumpy. They may not always look cheap, but often earn that premium by staying resilient when the rest of the market starts acting dramatically.

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Source: Getty Images

DOL

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a classic uncertain-market stock as it tends to get more attention when shoppers start watching every dollar. Dollarama stock sells low-priced everyday goods across Canada, and over the last year, it added another angle by expanding internationally through its Australian business. It also kept proving that its core model still works. In fiscal 2026, sales rose 13.1% to $7.26 billion, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to $2.41 billion, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 13.7% to $4.73.

Dollarama stock is not exactly hiding in the bargain bin. It recently traded around 36 times earnings with a 0.3% yield. That is rich, no question. But investors keep paying up because the business keeps delivering. Management also raised the quarterly dividend to $0.12, and Dollarama stock now expects Canadian same-store sales growth of 3% to 4% in fiscal 2027. In a shaky market, a business with pricing power, traffic, and room to keep opening stores still looks like one worth buying.

WN

George Weston (TSX:WN) is another name that looks built for messy markets, even if it is not always the first one investors think of. It gives you exposure to Loblaw and Choice Properties, which means groceries, pharmacies, and necessity-based real estate all packed into one stock. Over the last year, that combination kept doing its job. In 2025, revenue rose 6.2% to $64.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased 7.5% to $7.58 billion, and adjusted diluted EPS climbed 12.1% to $4.46.

The valuation looks interesting too. George Weston recently traded around the high-$90 range, while the company reported net asset value per share of $115.86 at year-end 2025. That gap helps explain why management stayed aggressive with buybacks, repurchasing 11.5 million shares for $993 million in 2025. The dividend yield is only around 1.2%, so this is not a pure income name, but that is fine. The appeal here is stability plus long-term compounding from two very defensive businesses.

GWO

Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) rounds out the list with a steadier financial-services angle. Insurance is not the flashiest corner of the market, but it often looks a lot better when volatility picks up. Over the last year, Great-West kept building on that case. In the fourth quarter of 2025, base earnings rose 12% to $1.245 billion, or $1.36 per share, and full-year base earnings reached a record $4.6 billion. The company also announced a 10% dividend increase and continued buying back shares.

This one fits because it offers a nice balance of defence, earnings growth, and income. The stock recently traded at about 16.7 times earnings, with a 3.5% yield. That’s a pretty reasonable setup for a company with strong scale in retirement, wealth, and insurance. The risk is that financial stocks can still wobble if markets stay rough for too long, but Great-West has the kind of diversified earnings stream that can help smooth things out.

Bottom line

If this market keeps feeling uncertain, I would still be comfortable buying all three. Dollarama stock brings reliable consumer demand, George Weston offers a defensive two-in-one setup through groceries and real estate, and Great-West adds income with a durable financial engine. None will make uncertainty disappear, but each gives investors a pretty solid way to live with it.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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