Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian ETFs I’d Tuck Into a TFSA and Never Consider Selling

3 Canadian ETFs I’d Tuck Into a TFSA and Never Consider Selling

These three Canadian ETFs offer instant diversification, making them ideal for the foundation of your long-term TFSA portfolio.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Build long-term TFSA wealth by owning a few high-quality, broad Canadian ETFs you’re comfortable holding forever to keep investing simple and consistent.
  • Use a core of XSP (CAD‑hedged S&P 500) plus XIU (S&P/TSX 60) to combine diversified U.S. large‑cap exposure with Canada’s most stable blue‑chip stocks.
  • Layer in a targeted fund like ZEB (BMO Equal Weight Banks) to gain sector exposure (banks) without having to pick individual winners.
10 stocks we like better than iShares S&p/tsx 60 Index ETF

When it comes to building long-term wealth in your TFSA, one of the simplest and most effective strategies is to focus on owning high-quality Canadian ETFs that you never feel the need to sell.

Because while a lot of investors spend time trying to pick the perfect stocks, time the market, or constantly adjust their portfolio, often the more you try to do, the harder you make it on yourself.

Investing can quickly become much more complicated, and more importantly, it makes it harder to stay consistent.

That’s why building the core of your portfolio with a few reliable, broad-based ETFs is one of the best ways to invest, since it simplifies everything.

Canadian ETFs give you instant diversification and allow you to stay focused on the long term without constantly second-guessing your decisions.

So, if you’re a long-term investor looking to build a reliable TFSA portfolio, these three Canadian ETFs are easily some of the best to buy, and three I’d be more than comfortable owning for decades.

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

Building a core TFSA portfolio with broad-market Canadian ETFs

The foundation of any long-term portfolio should be broad exposure to high-quality businesses, which is why two of the top Canadian ETFs I’d start with are the iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:XSP) and the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU).

For example, the XSP is one of the best and easiest investments you can make. You’re getting exposure to 500 of the largest companies in the U.S., many of which generate revenue globally.

And over the long haul, there’s no question the S&P 500 has been one of the most consistent indices to own. That’s why it’s such a strong core holding. You don’t need to pick winners or try to time anything. You just need to stay invested.

At the same time, though, it still makes sense to have exposure to Canada, which is why I’d pair the XSP with the XIU ETF. Unlike the XSP, though, instead of offering exposure to the entire TSX, the XIU focuses on the 60 largest companies in the country.

And historically, those large-cap, blue-chip stocks have been more reliable and, over the long haul, have outperformed the broader index.

That’s not surprising, though. The largest companies in Canada are some of the most stable. They generate more consistent cash flow. And they’re the types of businesses you can actually hold through different market environments.

That’s why the XSP and XIU are two of the best ETFs to buy and never consider selling. When combined, they offer exposure to both the global economy and Canada’s strongest companies.

Adding targeted exposure without overcomplicating your portfolio

Once you’ve built that core, you can start to be intentional about where you add exposure.

And that’s why another Canadian ETF I’d buy for my TFSA and never consider selling is the BMO Equal Weight Banks ETF (TSX:ZEB).

Instead of trying to pick which Canadian bank will outperform, the ZEB gives you exposure to the entire sector.

That matters because Canadian banks operate in a highly concentrated industry, which makes them all high-quality businesses that benefit from similar long-term trends.

Over time, though, the leaders can change, which is what makes it difficult for retail investors to consistently pick the best performer. So rather than trying to guess which one will come out ahead, owning the entire group can be the simpler and more effective approach.

Now, this doesn’t have to be banks. It can be any sector you understand well and want exposure to. But the idea is the same.

Instead of picking individual names in areas where performance rotates, it can make more sense to just own the whole space and adjust your exposure at the sector level.

And over time, layering these funds on top of a core like XSP and XIU gives you a portfolio that’s diversified, simple, and easy to stick with for the long haul, which is exactly why these three Canadian ETFs are some of the best to buy in a TFSA and never consider selling.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Stocks for Beginners

gold prices rise and fall
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy if Gold Keeps Climbing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even with a sharp March pullback, some analysts still see room for strength ahead, driven by diversification demand and a…

Read more »

A small flower grows out of a concrete crack.
Dividend Stocks

The April Market Twist Every Canadian Investor Should Be Watching

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AtkinsRéalis is emerging as an April-proof TSX winner, with booming nuclear and infrastructure work that can outlast the month’s headline…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

3 Resilient Canadian Stocks to Own in a Headline-Driven Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When markets swing on every headline, these three Canadian dividend stocks aim to stay steady with essential, repeat spending.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Why Canadian Dividend ETFs Could Be the Simplest Way to Defend Your Portfolio

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why a portfolio of reliable Canadian ETFs that generate consistent dividends is one of the simplest ways to invest…

Read more »

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Sleep Better at Night

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two Canadian dividend payers could help you earn income and worry less.

Read more »

heavy construction machines needed for infrastructure buildout
Stocks for Beginners

Canada’s Infrastructure Boom: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s infrastructure boom could reward the companies already positioned to turn new projects into real revenue.

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Benefit From a Softer Economy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX names try to defend a portfolio in a softer economy with essential demand, monthly income, or a…

Read more »

groceries get more expensive as inflation rises
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Outperform if Inflation Stays Sticky

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sticky inflation could keep pushing investors toward hard assets, and these two miners offer real leverage to gold and silver…

Read more »