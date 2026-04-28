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How a $10,000 TFSA Investment Could Be Set Up to Generate Steady Cash Flow 

Maximize your savings with a TFSA. Learn how to invest and generate cash flow instead of using it as a regular account.

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Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
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Key Points
  • Utilizing the TFSA for investing in dividend stocks like CT REIT, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Power Corporation of Canada can generate a steady cash flow of approximately $462 annually, offering diversified income streams across real estate, energy, and financial sectors.
  • These investments not only provide tax-free dividend income but also have potential for dividend growth, as each stock benefits from strategic industry positioning and economic trends, enhancing long-term financial security.
9 stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources

The 2026 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit is set at $10,000. Even if you turned 21 this year, you have a $14,000 contribution room to use if you haven’t yet opened a TFSA. Many Canadians do not understand the potential of a TFSA and end up using it as a normal savings account. Instead of keeping your cash idle, you can invest that money in stocks and generate a steady cash flow. It is like you are getting paid to keep your money with the company.

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How to set up your TFSA investment to generate steady cash flow

If you want to withdraw small amounts from your TFSA, you could consider building up a cash flow stream from dividend investments. Many of these dividend stocks have recovered from economic uncertainty and are trading near their 52-week high. Although you have missed the chance to buy the dip, they can still give you a steady cash flow.

CT REIT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) stock has recovered from its 2024 and 2025 dips when it traded below $15. It is currently trading near its 52-week high of $17.97. A recovery in real estate prices and interest rate cuts helped it recover from property price corrections. The real estate investment trust (REIT) also benefited from its parent company, Canadian Tire’s True North strategy to intensify its stores. The REIT continued to grow dividends by 2.5-3% even in economic weakness.

The next dividend growth, of probably 3%, is likely to come in July 2026. It is a good addition to your TFSA as it offers a dividend reinvestment plan, a 5.4% yield, and a monthly payout that is annually adjusted for inflation.

Energy stocks for TFSA cash flows

The first quarter of 2026 saw a drastic surge in energy stocks as the Venezuela oil crisis and the war in Iran created a supply shock. Share price of Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) surged as much as 64% and 20%, respectively, before correcting slightly.

Is it a good time to buy energy stocks for the long term?

I would suggest waiting for a correction as the global energy supply chain adjusts to the new reality. Oil and gas prices will remain elevated throughout the year, but energy stocks could correct. Canada will most likely benefit from the chaos. The country is strengthening trade ties with Asian countries to supply oil and gas through the North Pacific route. This new supply chain will take time to materialize, but it could give strong dividends for years to come.

Canadian Natural Resources will be a key beneficiary as it has the largest oil sands reserves in Canada and a cost advantage. Enbridge is also focusing on building gas pipelines to benefit from North American natural gas exports. The two companies will also benefit from artificial intelligence (AI) data center investment in the United States. These data centres need immense power, and their immediate power source is natural gas-fired power plants. Enbridge is exploring a $10 billion opportunity to directly deliver gas to such data centres.

Power Corporation of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) stock is trading at its all-time high as growing uncertainty has increased insurance demand. Power Corporation is a financial holding company, and its life insurance and wealth management holdings are generating strong dividend growth. Meanwhile, alternative investments and sustainable power ventures are seeing tepid performance. Power passes on the subsidiary dividend growth to shareholders.

How to invest $10,000 in the above TFSA stocks to generate a steady cash flow

A $2,500 investment in each of the above stocks through a TFSA can help you generate $462 in annual dividend income. The four stocks can help you diversify cash flow streams across sectors and asset classes.

StockShare PriceDividend per ShareDividend GrowthTotal DividendNumber of Shares
CT REIT$17.60$0.953%$134.72142
Canadian Natural Resources$60.70$2.505-15%$102.9741
Enbridge$72.90$3.885%$133.0634
Power Corporation of Canada$73.04$2.678-9%$91.3934
Total$462.13

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Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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