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2 Canadian REITs Yielding at Least 5.5% – but Check These Key Factors Before You Buy

These two REITs both yield over 5.5%, but their payout safety and property mix matter more than the headline yield.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • H&R’s 5.7% yield looks better supported because its AFFO payout ratio is about 60% and the portfolio is increasingly residential and industrial.
  • BTB’s 7.6% yield is higher, but it relies on steadier leasing and occupancy because it still has more office and vacancy risk.
  • Before buying either, focus on AFFO coverage, occupancy trends, and debt levels and not just the distribution rate.
10 stocks we like better than Btb Real Estate Investment Trust

Yield can grab attention fast, but Canadian investors should check a few things before buying any real estate investment trust (REIT). First, look at whether the distribution is covered by funds from operations or adjusted funds from operations, not just headline earnings. Then check occupancy, debt levels, lease quality, and what kind of properties the REIT actually owns.

A high yield can look great right up until weak office exposure, falling rents, or too much leverage starts to squeeze it. That’s why the better question is not just “What does it yield?” but “How safe does that yield look?”

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust

Source: Getty Images

HR

H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN) fits as it offers a solid yield, but it also shows why investors need to read past the surface. H&R owns a mix of residential, industrial, retail, and office properties, and over the last few years it has pushed hard to reshape the portfolio. By the end of 2025, residential and industrial assets made up 84% of its real estate exposure, excluding assets held for sale. It also kept selling assets into 2026 and continued shifting away from older parts of the portfolio.

The numbers look fairly steady. H&R’s investor materials showed a current annual distribution of $0.60 per unit and an approximate yield of 5.7%. In 2025, same-property net operating income (NOI) on a cash basis rose 1.6%, occupancy sat at 93.1%, funds from operations (FFO) per unit came in at $1.20, and AFFO per unit reached $0.995.

Its payout ratio as a percentage of AFFO was 60.3%, which gives the distribution more breathing room than the headline payout ratio as some quote pages suggest. Net asset value (NAV) per unit was $16.09, well above where the units have recently traded, so value investors may see room there. The main thing to watch is execution. Industrial occupancy was weaker, and H&R still has office exposure, even if it has been shrinking it.

BTB

BTB REIT (TSX:BTB.UN) is the higher-yield name here, and it comes with the bigger “look closely” label. BTB owns industrial, suburban office, and necessity-based retail properties across Canada, so it’s not a pure-play industrial or residential REIT. Over the last year, it leaned on leasing work, property sales, and tighter financial discipline to keep the story moving. Management highlighted strong lease renewal spreads, said two vacant industrial properties weighed on year-end occupancy, and expressed confidence those spaces would be leased in 2026. That mix makes BTB attractive for income hunters, but it also means investors need to stay alert to portfolio quality.

BTB’s yield looks juicy. The dividend stock holds a forward dividend yield around 7.6%. In 2025, rental revenue was $130.1 million, NOI held steady at $75.1 million, cash same-property NOI rose 2%, and AFFO adjusted per unit improved to $0.388 from $0.381. Even better, the AFFO adjusted payout ratio fell to 77.3% from 78.7%, which suggests the monthly distribution still has support.

Total debt ratio also improved to 57% from 57.9%. Still, occupancy ended 2025 at 91.3%, and some of the recent softness came from industrial vacancies and office-related pressure. That’s not a deal breaker, but it is exactly the kind of thing yield investors should monitor.

Bottom line

So yes, these two Canadian REITs yield at least 5.5%, and BTB clears that bar by a wide margin. But the real takeaway is that yield alone is never enough. H&R looks more conservative, with a stronger payout profile and a portfolio that has become more focused. BTB offers more income, but also asks investors to accept a bit more risk around occupancy and portfolio mix. And both can offer immense income even with $7,000 in each.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BTB.UN$3.891799$0.30$539.70Monthly$6,998.11
HR.UN$10.60660$0.60$396.00Monthly$6,996.00

For Canadian income investors, that is the trade-off worth checking before hitting buy.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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