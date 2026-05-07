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A High-Yield Income ETF Yielding 10% That Probably Belongs in Your Portfolio

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV) is a risk-on yield booster fit for investors willing to take on a different kind of risk.

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Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • Chasing 6%+ yields in beaten-down stocks can lead to value traps and dividend cuts, so a diversified income ETF can be a better way to boost cash flow.
  • HDIV targets around a 10% yield and has beaten the TSX 60 so far, but it uses covered calls plus 25% leverage, so it works best as a small “spice” position for risk-tolerant investors.
10 stocks we like better than Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF

There’s never been more selection for Canadian passive income investors looking to give themselves a big, fat raise. Of course, chasing yield can be a risky idea, especially when it comes to individual names that are down and out, with yields that might not last another year. Indeed, when you go hunting for yield in the stock markets by screening out all other names with dividend yields south of a certain percentage (let’s say 6% or so), there might be more risk than the low price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple might suggest.

Sure, as a stock moves lower and it becomes cheaper (at least based on traditional valuation metrics), the risk should go down. But going on raw P/E alone (or any other single valuation metric) might not be the best idea, especially if the company is talking about facing serious, and perhaps long-lasting, even structural, headwinds that are working against earnings growth.

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

High-yield boosters are compelling

Indeed, if earnings are projected to slide, the multiples that scream “bargain” might actually be pushing you down the path of a value trap. If you can analyze such distressed high-yielders and position yourself carefully, the rewards (beyond just the yield) could be great. But for most investors who don’t want to jump into the deep end of the risk waters, I think specialty income ETFs are worth a look.

Covered calls might not be worth it for all investors, but if you’re a monthly income investor or just willing to spend to get a higher yield without the catastrophic risks associated with the so-called “accidental” high-yielders, the broad basket of specialty income ETFs is worth a look. In some instances or market climates, they might be well worth the premium MER.

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF

The Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV) stands out as one of my favourite risk-on yield boosters these days, and it’s not just the 10% yield. The ETF has actually outperformed the TSX 60 by a few percentage points since its inception. For a yield-focused ETF, that’s huge. It means early investors haven’t had to sacrifice total returns to get the yield jolt.

But, of course, that’s in the past, and investors should look ahead, not behind. Either way, I think the HDIV was built to continue giving the TSX a good run for its money, all while offering a magnificent monthly payout that’s far richer than the quarterly payout offered by the TSX Index!

Beyond the covered call strategy, which entails the writing of covered calls against the holdings for premium income, there’s 25% leverage to “enhance” the yield. Indeed, investors should be careful when they hear about leverage. But, in the case of the HDIV, I think the 25% cash leverage is more than manageable.

The 25% cash leverage is the asterisk (but not a deal-breaker)

Of course, higher risk means higher rewards. In an up market, the HDIV looks poised to outpace the TSX 60. But once the tables turn, it’s the TSX 60 that could have the edge. Normally, I’m against leveraged ETFs, but 25%, I think, seems modest for young investors who are willing to raise the risk/reward bar in a way that’s very unique.

Now, a modest amount of leverage isn’t going to be for everyone. But for the risk-tolerant who need a raise at all costs, the ETF is worth a closer look. I’d view it as a bit of spice in a portfolio that’s otherwise well-diversified. As long as you treat it like a risk-on yield booster or a hint of spice, I think the HDIV can make an income portfolio that much more flavourful. Just don’t overdo it!

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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