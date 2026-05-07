A Consistent Monthly Payer With a Modest 4.1% Dividend Yield

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Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX:CHE.UN) has raised its monthly distribution twice in the last two years.

If you think you always need to chase ultra-high-yield dividend stocks to build passive income, you might be overlooking the value of consistency and stability. More often than not, the better strategy is finding companies with reliable cash flows, disciplined management, and a strong track record of consistently rewarding investors. That’s especially true when the company also has room to grow its business and increase payouts over time.

One TSX stock that fits that description well right now is Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX:CHE.UN). This Canadian industrial chemicals firm has become a strong performer on the TSX lately, delivering impressive financial growth while continuing to raise its monthly distributions.

In this article, I’ll explain why this monthly payer could deserve a closer look from income-focused investors.

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Chemtrade stock continues to reward investors

To put it simply, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund operates a well-diversified chemicals business serving customers across North America and international markets. Its operations are mainly divided into two segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, and Electro-chemicals.

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Following an 85% rally in the last 12 months, Chemtrade stock now trades at $17.64, giving the company a market capitalization of about $2 billion. Over the last three years, the shares have surged more than 140%, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s improving financial position and long-term outlook.

Even after that rally, Chemtrade still offers an attractive monthly distribution as it currently pays $0.06 per share every month, translating into an annual payout of $0.72 per unit and a modest dividend yield of roughly 4.1%.

More importantly, this income stream has been growing. Chemtrade raised its monthly distribution by approximately 5% in January 2025 and followed that with another 4% increase in January 2026. That consistent distribution growth highlights the company’s confidence in its cash flow generation ability.

Strong financial momentum supports payouts

While many businesses continue to struggle due to macroeconomic uncertainties, Chemtrade’s recent financial performance has been impressive. In 2025, its revenue climbed 11.8% year over year (YoY) to nearly $2 billion with the help of stronger pricing and higher volumes for products such as merchant acid, water solutions, and Regen acid.

The company also posted record adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $507.4 million last year, up 7.8% YoY.

Similarly, its distributable cash flow after maintenance capital expenditures rose 7% YoY to $228 million. These strong cash flows have allowed Chemtrade to consistently return capital to shareholders. In 2025 alone, the company returned approximately $100.8 million through unit buybacks under its normal course issuer bid program.

Growth initiatives make this monthly payer even more attractive

Several strategic initiatives continue to support Chemtrade’s long-term growth outlook. In recent years, the company has benefited from favourable market conditions in acid products while maintaining strong operational discipline and pricing execution.

Its acquisition strategy is also becoming an important growth driver. Last year, it expanded its water business through the acquisitions of Polytec and certain assets of Thatcher Group for a combined US$180 million.

Looking ahead, Chemtrade expects adjusted EBITDA for 2026 to remain between $485 million and $525 million. At the midpoint, that would be largely in line with its record 2025 performance despite softer conditions in some chlor-alkali products and planned maintenance activities.

These strong growth prospects make Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund an amazing stock worth considering today, especially for investors looking for dependable monthly income along with long-term growth potential.