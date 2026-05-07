A 6.5% TFSA Pick That Pays Consistent Cash

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a monthly tax-free cash flow powerhouse. It delivers a 6.5% passive income yield via $0.154/unit payouts around the 15th of every month. The payout has been consistent since 2002. It's ideal for TFSA compounding without a single miss.

If there’s one thing better than passive income, it’s that passive income you never have to share with the taxman. Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), every dollar of interest, dividends, and income distributions can grow entirely tax-free. That’s especially valuable for real estate investment trusts (REITs), because their distributions are typically taxed as ordinary income when held in a non-registered account. Nestle a REIT inside your TFSA, and suddenly that juicy yield becomes 100% yours.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is one Canadian REIT offering a compelling combination of a high yield, consistent monthly cash flow, and a long track record of reliability. Its undervalued units promise a 6.5% annual distribution yield that lands in your account around the 15th of every month.

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The power of SRU.UN’s monthly paycheques

SmartCentres REIT pays a $0.154-per-unit income distribution every month. That’s tax-free cash you can use to fund other investments, cover living expenses, or simply let the magic of monthly compounding do its work. The payout has been remarkably consistent for over two decades. Since 2002, SmartCentres has raised payouts and never missed a distribution.

SRU.UN Dividend data by YCharts

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Today, SRU.UN’s monthly distribution stays flat as management reinvests into transforming traditional retail sites into vibrant, mixed-use mini-city centers. But the cash still flows reliably every month, offering huge help to anyone who wants to plan cash flows in their TFSA with precision.

Quality real estate retaining tenants

Behind the 6.5% yield is a portfolio of 200 income-producing properties, mostly grocery-anchored retail, comprising more than 35.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. The average lease term is 4.3 years, providing cash flow visibility. In-place and committed occupancy clocked in at 97.6% as of March 30, 2026, and ticked up to 98% by May 6. When tenants do reach renewal, they’re sticking around: the REIT has already renewed 80% of expiring leases for this year, and rent growth on renewals (excluding anchors) sprinted ahead at 11.5% during the first quarter of 2026.

SmartCentres REIT’s strong pricing power fed same-property net operating income growth of 3.4% last quarter. With a development pipeline that adds residential, self-storage, and office spaces to its retail core, the REIT is purposefully building destinations that attract traffic all year long. Tenants can’t just leave.

Is SRU.UN’s 6.5% yield safe?

No income investor wants a distribution that gets abruptly cut. Here, the numbers are reassuring. During the first quarter of 2026, the trust’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio came in at 86.4%. Even after adjusting for lumpy gains on derivatives, condo closings, and land sales, the payout ratio was still a comfortable 90.6%. SmartCentres REIT generated more than enough distributable cash to cover its distributions. The payout looks safe today, and it has multi-decade durability behind it.

A clear path forward and a 20% discount

Earlier in April, SmartCentres finalized new agreements with the Penguin Group. The simplified framework, effective January 1, 2026, eliminates mezzanine loan variability, settles legacy earn-outs, and keeps founder and CEO Mitchell Goldhar at the helm through 2030. The TFSA pick has clearer cash flow visibility, better governance certainty, and a leadership team fully focused on growth.

Despite its operational strength, SRU.UN units trade at a 20.8% discount to the REIT’s recent net asset value of $36.19 per unit. That’s like buying a dollar of high-quality real estate for about 79 cents, while earning a 6.5% monthly distribution along the way.

TFSA investor’s takeaway

REIT distributions may be composed of a blend of income, capital gains, and return of capital. Outside a TFSA, that income portion is taxed annually at your marginal rate, eating into your effective yield. Inside a TFSA, every distribution dollar — whether it’s income or return of capital — stays sheltered. No tracking adjusted cost bases, and no T3 slips to worry about at tax time. You earn pure, monthly compounding, tax-free cash flow.

TFSA investors looking to build a monthly passive-income stream may consider SmartCentres REIT’s attractive offerings: a high, fully covered yield, a two-decade record of consistency and reliability, and monthly paycheques you can depend on. At a 20% discount to net asset value, new investors are buying high-yield TFSA income — and they’re getting it on sale.