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4 TSX Dividend Champions Every Retiree Should Consider

These dividend champions have consistently maintained and even increased their dividends regardless of economic uncertainty.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • These dividend champions have long histories of consistent, growing payouts, making them a dependable investment for retirees.
  • Their stable business models, regulated or essential-service operations, and strong cash flows help support dependable income through economic cycles.
  • Ongoing investments, expanding operations, and disciplined payout strategies position these companies to continue delivering dividend growth for retirees.
10 stocks we like better than Fortis

While many Canadian stocks pay dividends, only a few are true dividend champions. These companies have consistently maintained and even increased their dividends despite economic uncertainty. Thanks to their resilient payouts, every retiree should consider investing in them for worry-free income.

Notably, most dividend champions are large-cap Canadian companies with mature, proven business models that have successfully navigated multiple market cycles. Their ability to generate dependable revenue and strong free cash flow enables them to continue rewarding investors through stable and growing dividends, regardless of broader market volatility.

In this context, here are four dividend champions every retiree should consider.

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Dividend champion #1: Canadian Utilities

For retirees, stability and dependable dividend growth often matter more than rapid share price gains. That is where Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stands out as one of the most reliable dividend stocks on the TSX.

The company operates a defensive utility business supported by highly regulated cash flows, enabling it to generate low-risk earnings. This resilient business model has enabled Canadian Utilities to increase its dividend for 54 consecutive years, the longest dividend growth streak of any Canadian company.

Looking ahead, management plans to invest nearly $12 billion in regulated utility assets from 2026 to 2030. The investment will steadily expand its rate base and support predictable long-term earnings growth.

Canadian Utilities is also securing more long-term contracts to improve cash flow visibility and reduce earnings volatility. With stable operations, disciplined expansion, and dependable cash generation, the company appears well-positioned to continue delivering reliable dividend growth for years to come.

Dividend champion #2: Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is an attractive dividend stock for retirees. The company has increased its dividend for 30 years in a row, highlighting its stable earnings and focus on enhancing shareholder value.

As one of North America’s largest rail operators, it transports essential goods across a vast network, giving it a durable competitive edge and reliable revenue through economic cycles. High barriers to entry in the rail industry also provide pricing power and solid profit margins, supporting dependable cash flow and dividends.

With ongoing efficiency improvements and a gradual recovery in freight volumes, Canadian National Railway remains well-positioned to continue growing its dividend.

Dividend champion #3: Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) remains one of Canada’s most dependable dividend stocks. Canada’s largest bank has delivered consistent payouts for decades and raised its dividend at an average annual rate of roughly 7% over the past 10 years.

Its resilient dividend distributions are supported by diversified revenue streams, rising fee-based income, solid asset quality, and a strong balance sheet. Growth in wealth management, an expanding loan portfolio, and efficient operations continue to support earnings momentum.

Importantly, the bank maintains a sustainable payout ratio of 40%–50%, positioning it well to pay and increase its dividend for years ahead.

Dividend champion #4: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a top pick for retirees seeking reliable income. The utility giant has increased its dividend for 52 straight years, backed by a stable, regulated business model that delivers predictable cash flow even during economic downturns.

Most of Fortis’s assets are tied to regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations, limiting exposure to commodity price swings. Thanks to its growing rate base, Fortis has consistently delivered solid earnings growth, which supported its payouts.

Looking ahead, Fortis’s $28.8 billion capital plan and rising electricity demand should continue driving earnings and future dividend growth.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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