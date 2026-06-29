A 10%-plus monthly yield looks irresistible, but Timbercreek’s real appeal is whether its loan book can keep funding it.

Should You Buy This TSX Dividend Stock for Its 10.4% Yield?

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Its mortgage book is growing and mostly first mortgages, but real estate credit risk still matters.

A 10.4% yield should make investors pause. Not run away. Not jump in blindly. Just…pause.

That’s the right way to look at Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF), a high-yield monthly dividend stock that can look extremely tempting. The payout is large. The cash arrives every month. And the business sits in a part of the market where investors can still earn strong income.

Yet, this is not a low-risk dividend stock.

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Timbercreek Financial is a non-bank commercial real estate lender. It provides shorter-duration, structured mortgages to experienced real estate owners and investors. In simple terms, it lends money against commercial real estate, often where borrowers need speed, flexibility, or terms traditional banks may not provide.

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That model can produce attractive income. Timbercreek earns interest and fees from its mortgage portfolio, then pays much of that income out to shareholders. For income investors, the appeal is obvious. The company pays $0.06 per share each month. That works out to $0.69 annually, currently yielding 10.4%. A $7000 TFSA position could generate roughly $731 a year in tax-free income, depending on the purchase price. That’s meaningful cash flow from one stock.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT TF $6.60 1,060 $0.69 $731.40 Monthly $6,996.00

Monthly income also has a practical appeal. It can be reinvested into more Timbercreek shares, used to buy other dividend stocks, or allowed to build cash inside the TFSA. For retirees or passive-income investors, regular payments can feel more useful than waiting for quarterly dividends.

Do numbers support it?

The business has some support behind it. In the first quarter of 2026, Timbercreek’s net mortgage portfolio reached $1.2 billion, up 14.9% year over year. The company also advanced $224.2 million in new net mortgages and existing net mortgages during the quarter. That suggests lending activity remains active.

The portfolio mix helps too. At the end of the quarter, 94.7% of the portfolio was in first mortgages, while 59.7% was tied to multi-residential properties. The weighted average loan-to-value ratio was 66.5%. Those numbers don’t eliminate risk, but show the company isn’t simply chasing yield in the weakest corners of real estate.

The problem is dividend coverage. Timbercreek declared $0.17 per share in dividends during the first quarter and generated $0.18 per share in distributable income. That left the payout ratio at 98.5% of distributable income. In other words, almost all available distributable income went out the door.

That doesn’t mean the dividend is doomed. But it does mean investors should treat the yield with respect. There isn’t much room for disappointment if credit losses rise, income slips, or problem loans take longer to resolve.

Future focus

Timbercreek is working through that issue. Management said it’s making progress resolving legacy staged loans and redeploying recovered capital into higher-quality, income-producing loans. If that process continues through 2026, earnings power could improve. That’s the bull case.

The risk is that commercial real estate remains uneven. Office and retail assets still face pressure in some markets. Higher financing costs, refinancing challenges, weak property sales, and borrower stress can all hit lenders. Timbercreek also recorded expected credit losses in the quarter, a reminder to investors that loan quality matters.

Bottom line

For a diversified TFSA, Timbercreek could make sense as a smaller income position. The monthly dividend is attractive, the yield is powerful, and the company’s short-duration lending model can work well when capital is carefully recycled.

But investors shouldn’t let the yield do all the thinking. Watch the payout ratio. Watch credit losses. Watch staged loans. And keep the position size reasonable. All in all, Timbercreek may be worth buying for income today. Just don’t buy it only because the yield looks too good to ignore.