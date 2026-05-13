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Down 25%? This Canadian Blue Chip Looks Like a Deal

Infrastructure is booming again, and Brookfield lets you buy a diversified slice instead of betting on one utility.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Brookfield Asset Management makes money from fees by managing infrastructure, renewables, real estate, credit, and more.
  • Fundraising and fee-related earnings are still growing, even with the stock down from recent highs.
  • If rates fall or stay steady, private-asset valuations and deal activity could lift results while you collect the dividend.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management

If you’ve been investing over the last few years, it can be easy to see that when it comes to investing, it’s the solid, long-term investments that tend to shine. But that doesn’t mean you need to ignore trends either.

That’s why infrastructure has been so popular. When it comes to power, communication, and other essentials there simply isn’t a better investment. That’s why today we’re going to look at this opportunity, and a blue-chip way to play that rebound without buying only one pipeline, utility, or real estate stock.

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

BAM

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers. BAM stock invests for clients across infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, private equity, credit, and insurance-linked strategies. In short, it earns fees by managing capital across hard assets and private markets. So investors get global infrastructure, with one winner.

Over the last year, BAM stock continued leaning into big themes like AI infrastructure, credit, renewable power, and private wealth. In fact, assets under management (AUM) now sit around US$1.2 trillion. Furthermore, fee-bearing capital reached about US$613.8 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 12% year over year.

Into earnings

So let’s dig deeper into those earnings. During the first quarter of 2026, BAM stock raised US$21 billion in the first quarter, having already secured US$67 billion year to date, putting it on pace for another strong fundraising year. It reported net income of US$586 million, as fee-related earnings rose 11% year over year to US$772 million, or US$0.48 per share. 

And yet, the valuation continues to look strong, especially as BAM stock is down from all-time highs. At writing, BAM stock trades at 31 times earnings, down 25% from 52-week highs of about $88. So not only are investors getting a deal, with analysts estimating a one-year target of $77.50, but a bargain for a 4.1% dividend yield as well. Even that can bring in ample income with just $7,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BAM$66.88104$2.74$284.96Quarterly$6,955.52

Looking ahead

This is the great news.  The future case rests on the need for infrastructure. AI needs power and data centres, governments need upgraded grids, and companies need logistics, ports, renewable energy, and private credit. BAM sits in the middle of all these themes, with scale that gives it access to smaller firms that competitors cannot even touch.

Furthermore, if interest rates remain steady, or even come down, this makes private assets more attractive, supports deal activity, and improves valuations across real estate and infrastructure.

Bottom line

All together, BAM stock looks like a solid blue-chip investment to watch as infrastructure continues to feel out of favour. The simple bottom line is that infrastructure is not just here to stay, it’s expanding exponentially through multiple streams. And BAM stock will be there to benefit from each and every one, on a global scale. So now might be the best time for investors to buy in at a 25% discount, with a 4.1% yield.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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