5 TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Buy If the TSX Pulls Back

These high-quality Canadian dividend stocks have rallied significantly, so waiting for a pullback may offer a better buying opportunity.

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These TSX companies are likely to benefit from long-term growth drivers such as regulated assets, renewable energy demand, AI-related infrastructure growth, or major capital investment plans.

These dividend stocks have strong histories of dividend payment and growth. Moreover, their payouts are sustainable.

Several high-quality TSX dividend stocks have rallied strongly, so waiting for a market pullback could improve entry prices and boost dividend yields.

Investors can generate steady income across all market conditions by investing in high-quality Canadian dividend stocks. Many of the top TSX stocks have consistently paid and even increased dividends for years, making them reliable investments for passive income.

However, the strong rally in many of these high-quality dividend stocks has pushed valuations higher in recent months. As a result, buying these stocks when the TSX pulls back can improve long-term returns while also locking in stronger dividend yields.

With this background, here are five TSX dividend stocks I’d buy on a dip.

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TSX dividend stock #1: Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a solid dividend stock worth considering on a pullback. The company has returned about $3.2 billion to shareholders since 2013. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, yielding roughly 4.5%.

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After climbing more than 97% over the past year, the stock may offer a better buying opportunity after a dip. Whitecap’s recent acquisition of Veren strengthens its growth outlook by expanding production, improving market reach, and creating cost-saving opportunities. Backed by a strong balance sheet and a disciplined payout strategy, the company appears well-positioned for stable, growing dividends.

TSX dividend stock #2: Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) is a dependable dividend payer. However, shares of this Canadian banking giant have surged more than 50% over the past year, so waiting for a pullback may offer a better buying opportunity. The bank has paid dividends for 197 straight years, highlighting its resilient earnings base.

BMO recently increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $1.67 per share. Moreover, it raised its dividend by about 5.7% annually over the past 15 years. Its diversified business model adds resilience. Meanwhile, its improving operating efficiency and investment in technology and AI are likely to drive earnings and support dividend growth.

TSX dividend stock #3: Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is an attractive dividend stock to consider during a market pullback. The company operates a diversified renewable energy portfolio, including hydroelectric, solar, wind, storage, and other clean power assets. After climbing nearly 50% over the past year, the stock may offer a better entry point on weakness.

Its long-term power contracts generate steady cash flow, supporting reliable payouts. Brookfield recently raised its annual distribution by 5% and currently yields about 4.5%. Since 2011, it has delivered annual distribution growth of at least 5% each year. Rising electricity demand, AI-driven infrastructure growth, and global clean energy investments should continue to support its payouts.

TSX dividend stock #4: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a top dividend stock to buy on any pullback. The company operates oil and natural gas pipeline networks, generating stable cash flow through regulated operations and long-term contracts that reduce exposure to energy price swings.

It has consistently paid dividends for over 70 years and has steadily increased them since 1995. Its diversified assets, strong secured project backlog, and rising energy demand, including power needs from AI data centres, position it well to generate solid distributable cash flow, supporting higher dividend payments across all market conditions.

TSX dividend stock #5: Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is an attractive dividend stock to buy on a market pullback. It operates a stable, defensive utility business backed by regulated cash flows, helping it generate consistent, low-risk earnings. This strength has allowed Canadian Utilities to raise its dividend for 54 straight years.

Management plans to invest nearly $12 billion in regulated utility assets between 2026 and 2030, which should steadily grow earnings over time. The company is also adding more long-term contracts to improve cash flow stability and reduce earnings volatility, positioning it well for continued dependable dividend growth.