Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 5 TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Buy If the TSX Pulls Back

5 TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Buy If the TSX Pulls Back

These high-quality Canadian dividend stocks have rallied significantly, so waiting for a pullback may offer a better buying opportunity.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Several high-quality TSX dividend stocks have rallied strongly, so waiting for a market pullback could improve entry prices and boost dividend yields.
  • These dividend stocks have strong histories of dividend payment and growth. Moreover, their payouts are sustainable.
  • These TSX companies are likely to benefit from long-term growth drivers such as regulated assets, renewable energy demand, AI-related infrastructure growth, or major capital investment plans.
10 stocks we like better than Enbridge

Investors can generate steady income across all market conditions by investing in high-quality Canadian dividend stocks. Many of the top TSX stocks have consistently paid and even increased dividends for years, making them reliable investments for passive income.

However, the strong rally in many of these high-quality dividend stocks has pushed valuations higher in recent months. As a result, buying these stocks when the TSX pulls back can improve long-term returns while also locking in stronger dividend yields.

With this background, here are five TSX dividend stocks I’d buy on a dip.

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen

Source: Getty Images

TSX dividend stock #1: Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a solid dividend stock worth considering on a pullback. The company has returned about $3.2 billion to shareholders since 2013. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, yielding roughly 4.5%.

After climbing more than 97% over the past year, the stock may offer a better buying opportunity after a dip. Whitecap’s recent acquisition of Veren strengthens its growth outlook by expanding production, improving market reach, and creating cost-saving opportunities. Backed by a strong balance sheet and a disciplined payout strategy, the company appears well-positioned for stable, growing dividends.

TSX dividend stock #2: Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) is a dependable dividend payer. However, shares of this Canadian banking giant have surged more than 50% over the past year, so waiting for a pullback may offer a better buying opportunity. The bank has paid dividends for 197 straight years, highlighting its resilient earnings base.

BMO recently increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $1.67 per share. Moreover, it raised its dividend by about 5.7% annually over the past 15 years. Its diversified business model adds resilience. Meanwhile, its improving operating efficiency and investment in technology and AI are likely to drive earnings and support dividend growth.

TSX dividend stock #3: Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is an attractive dividend stock to consider during a market pullback. The company operates a diversified renewable energy portfolio, including hydroelectric, solar, wind, storage, and other clean power assets. After climbing nearly 50% over the past year, the stock may offer a better entry point on weakness.

Its long-term power contracts generate steady cash flow, supporting reliable payouts. Brookfield recently raised its annual distribution by 5% and currently yields about 4.5%. Since 2011, it has delivered annual distribution growth of at least 5% each year. Rising electricity demand, AI-driven infrastructure growth, and global clean energy investments should continue to support its payouts.

TSX dividend stock #4: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a top dividend stock to buy on any pullback. The company operates oil and natural gas pipeline networks, generating stable cash flow through regulated operations and long-term contracts that reduce exposure to energy price swings.

It has consistently paid dividends for over 70 years and has steadily increased them since 1995. Its diversified assets, strong secured project backlog, and rising energy demand, including power needs from AI data centres, position it well to generate solid distributable cash flow, supporting higher dividend payments across all market conditions.

TSX dividend stock #5: Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is an attractive dividend stock to buy on a market pullback. It operates a stable, defensive utility business backed by regulated cash flows, helping it generate consistent, low-risk earnings. This strength has allowed Canadian Utilities to raise its dividend for 54 straight years.

Management plans to invest nearly $12 billion in regulated utility assets between 2026 and 2030, which should steadily grow earnings over time. The company is also adding more long-term contracts to improve cash flow stability and reduce earnings volatility, positioning it well for continued dependable dividend growth.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Enbridge, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

The Fabulous May TFSA Stock With a 7% Monthly Payout

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Supercharge your TFSA this May with PRO REIT (TSX:PRV.UN) – a 7% monthly yielder pivoting to industrial dominance for tax-free…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Stability

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Adam Othman

If you have the discipline and patience to navigate short-term market noise, these five quality Canadian stocks could deliver outstanding…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

How Investing $45,000 in This Dividend Stock Could Generate $248 a Month in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian monthly-paying dividend stock is known for its durable dividend payment and attractive yield.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With $10,000

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their resilient business model, visible growth pipeline, and high yields, these two Canadian stocks can boost your passive income.

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Dividend Stocks

This Top-Notch Dividend Stock Yields 2.7% – and I’d Buy as Much as I Could

| Joey Frenette

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) stock has a nice yield and its stock is on the value menu finally!

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Dividend Stocks

Is This 7.5% Yielding TSX Dividend Stock Too Good to Ignore?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 7.5% yield can be a trap, but Allied’s reset is trying to turn it into a real turnaround.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Alert: 3 TSX Stocks for Monthly Cash Flow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly dividends feel great, and these three TSX names offer very different ways to get paid regularly.

Read more »