Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » BCE vs Telus: Which Telecom Belongs in Your TFSA?

BCE vs Telus: Which Telecom Belongs in Your TFSA?

BCE (TSX:BCE) and Telus (TSX:T) stand out as great additions to a TFSA fund.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadian telecoms like BCE and Telus look like deep-value TFSA candidates after years of declines, but a slow-growth outlook and the risk of higher rates make patience and realistic expectations important.
  • Telus is the preferred pick for income with a ~9.63% yield, but the dividend is riskier than BCE’s and depends on improving cash flow as CapEx falls, costs are cut, and efficiency gains kick in.
10 stocks we like better than Bce

For the TFSA investors who want to keep the core of their TFSA portfolios reserved for the very best value ideas, it can make sense to consider some of the names that have spent the past couple of years tumbling into a bear market.

When it comes to the Canadian telecoms, there might be some pretty deep value to be had. Though, time will tell how shares ultimately bottom out and move on. Until now, it’s been quite tough to go bottom-fishing in the names.

investor faces bear market

Source: Getty Images

Value in the telecoms?

And while the valuation reset might be the new baseline for the big telecom firms, I do think that the names, such as BCE (TSX:BCE) and Telus (TSX:T), feel like similar deep-value plays that the banks were around three or so years ago.

It didn’t take long for the big Canadian banks to go from “dead money” to some of the most heated momentum leaders in the entire TSX Index. Whether the Big Three telecoms follow a similar script in the next two to three years, though, remains the big question.

For now, I’d encourage interested dip-buyers to mute their enthusiasm and set some realistic expectations, given the more modest growth roadmap ahead. And, of course, there’s a chance that the Bank of Canada could be looking at interest rate hikes again, especially if inflation keeps marching higher. Higher rates can be quite punishing for the companies that spend a lot on capital expenditures.

For the telecoms, that’s wireless and fibre infrastructure, which can add up to quite a bit. Either way, the telecoms have been reducing operating costs. And as lower spending becomes the new normal, perhaps there’s room to support a heftier dividend payout while ensuring enough is left over to power a good amount of growth (think single-digits).

Telus stock has that massive yield

For yield seekers, Telus looks to be, by far, the better bet. The yield sits at 9.6% after falling further into the abyss in the past year (down around 24% in the timespan). Was the bottom put in shares of T earlier in the year? We’ll have to wait and see. The stock goes for $17 and change, but could certainly revisit the depths of around $16 in as little as a few weeks, especially if investors are turning away from value and towards the growthier names out there.

As for the safety of the nearly 10%-yielding dividend, I’d rate it as somewhat safe. I’d say the chance of no cut is higher than a cut, at least over the next year. But the risk is, undoubtedly, more elevated than the likes of a BCE, which sports a yield closer to 5%. Are there warning signs?

The payout ratio might be stretched, but free cash flows are in a decent spot, and they could improve further. As CapEx comes down, costs get slashed, efficiency gains are unlocked by AI, and new projects power new cash flows, let’s just say Telus’ payout isn’t exactly a dividend cut just waiting to happen. If things go right, the yield could be an investor’s for locking in.

The bottom line

While BCE’s payout is markedly safer nowadays, I’d not be against owning Telus, especially if you think management can make other moves to sustain the hefty payout, which will eventually attract investor attention. In short, Telus stock, though riskier, is my preferred choice between the two.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Dividend Stock Could Make it Feel Like Payday Season

| Joey Frenette

Exchange Income Corp. (TSX:EIF) and another monthly dividend payer worth exploring.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Dividend Stocks

1 Growth Stock That’s Pulled Back 52% – and Looks Worth Buying Aggressively Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

This beaten-down Canadian growth stock continues to expand its store network despite near-term margin pressure.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Win if Inflation Stays Hot

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation is proving stubborn again. These three TSX hard-asset stocks offer different ways to hedge rising costs.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 16% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Jitendra Parashar

A 4.3% yield, a steady business model, and long-term growth potential make this Canadian dividend stock worth a closer look.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock I’d Buy Before Higher Inflation Hits Harder

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation worries are back, and Hammond Power Solutions sells the essential electrical gear that data centres and factories can’t put…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Yield Looks Almost Too Good – Here’s What the Numbers Actually Show

| Demetris Afxentiou

Discover whether this ETF with its ultra-high TSX dividend yield is truly sustainable from its payout, strategy, and underlying numbers.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

A Canadian Stock Poised for a Massive Comeback in 2026

| Jitendra Parashar

A stronger fertilizer market and operational momentum could help power this Canadian stock higher in 2026 and beyond.

Read more »

woman considering the future
Dividend Stocks

Small-Print TFSA Rules Affecting U.S. Stocks

| Andrew Button

You won't pay taxes if you hold the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) in a TFSA.

Read more »