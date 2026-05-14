Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With $10,000

Given their resilient business model, visible growth pipeline, and high yields, these two Canadian stocks can boost your passive income.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust offers an attractive 6.62% yield, with stable occupancy and a diverse tenant base, benefiting from demand for retail space and ongoing portfolio expansion, making it a solid option for generating tax-free income in a TFSA.

In today’s uncertain economic environment, passive income has become increasingly important for investors seeking financial stability and long-term wealth creation. A reliable passive-income stream can help investors navigate economic downturns, rising living costs, and unexpected job losses while also supporting their journey toward financial freedom.

Among the many passive-income options available, investing in high-yield dividend stocks remains one of the most convenient and cost-effective strategies. Companies with strong underlying businesses, healthy cash flows, and consistent dividend payouts can provide investors with a stable source of recurring income while also offering long-term capital appreciation potential.

Against this backdrop, let’s explore two high-quality dividend-paying stocks that could help investors generate stable, reliable passive income over the long term. A $10,000 investment split equally between these two stocks could yield approximately $585.39 in annual dividend income at current payout levels. Moreover, by holding these investments in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), investors can earn this dividend income tax-free while also benefiting from potential long-term capital appreciation.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY ENB $75.72 66 $4,997.52 $0.97 $64.02 Quarterly SRU.UN $27.95 178 $4,975.10 $0.15417 $27.44 Monthly Total $585.39 Annually

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is an attractive option for income-focused investors due to its stable cash flows, attractive dividend yield, and solid long-term growth prospects. The midstream energy giant transports crude oil and natural gas across North America through a tolling framework and long-term take-or-pay contracts, which help generate predictable earnings regardless of commodity price fluctuations. In addition, its regulated utility operations and renewable energy assets backed by power purchase agreements (PPAs) further strengthen its financial performance and cash flows, enabling the company to maintain consistent dividend payments.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 94% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 85% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of April 20th, 2026

The Calgary-based company has paid dividends for more than 70 years and has increased its payouts for 31 consecutive years, highlighting the resilience of its business model. Currently, Enbridge offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 5.1%.

Meanwhile, growing oil and natural gas production and rising energy demand across North America continue to create significant long-term growth opportunities for the company. Enbridge has identified a $50 billion pipeline of growth opportunities and plans to invest between $10 billion and $11 billion annually to advance these projects. Supported by these expansion initiatives, management expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and distributable cash flow per share to grow at an annualized rate exceeding 5% in the coming years.

Additionally, the company maintains a healthy financial position, with $10.8 billion in available liquidity. Given its resilient business model, visible growth pipeline, and strong balance sheet, I believe Enbridge is well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders with higher dividend payouts over the long term.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) owns and operates approximately 200 strategically located properties across Canada, with nearly 90% of the population living within 10 kilometres of at least one of its locations. The REIT also benefits from a strong, diversified tenant base, with most tenants operating at the regional or national level. In addition, around 60% of its tenants provide essential services, helping the company maintain healthy occupancy levels regardless of broader economic conditions.

Supported by strong occupancy rates, consistent lease renewals, ongoing lease-up activity, and rising rental rates, SmartCentres has continued to generate stable financial performance and reliable cash flows. This stability has enabled the REIT to deliver attractive, consistent distributions to investors. Currently, the company pays a monthly distribution of $0.15417 per unit, yielding 6.62%.

Looking ahead, demand for retail space in Canada remains healthy, supported by economic growth and limited supply amid rising construction costs. These industry dynamics could continue to benefit SmartCentres in the coming years. Meanwhile, the REIT is actively expanding its portfolio, with approximately 0.8 million square feet of properties currently under construction. Its long-term development pipeline also remains substantial, with another 87 million square feet of projects in various stages of planning and development.

Given its resilient tenant base, stable occupancy levels, reliable cash flows, and a significant long-term growth pipeline, I believe SmartCentres is well-positioned to continue rewarding unitholders with attractive monthly distributions, making it a compelling option for income-focused investors.