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1 Ultra-Reliable Canadian Dividend Stock for Sleep-At-Night Investors

If money worries are keeping you up, this TSX dividend stock aims to do the opposite with recurring, bill-like revenue.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Rogers gets paid every month for wireless and internet, which makes cash flow steadier than most businesses.
  • Q1 results showed higher free cash flow and subscriber growth, helping support the near-4% dividend.
  • If capex drops in 2026 as planned, more cash can go to debt reduction and dividends.
10 stocks we like better than Rogers Communications

A sleep-at-night dividend stock should make investors feel calm, not constantly checking the ticker. The best ones usually have three things: steady demand, recurring revenue, and enough cash flow to keep paying shareholders through weak markets.

This feels especially important now. The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada says nearly half of Canadians have lost sleep because of financial worries, while FP Canada’s 2025 Financial Stress Index pegged that number at 49%.

But don’t fear! If money worries already keep Canadians awake, a dependable dividend stock should do the opposite. So let’s look at one on the TSX today.

a woman sleeps with her eyes covered with a mask

Source: Getty Images

RCI

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) is one of Canada’s largest communications companies. It operates wireless, cable, internet, media, sports, and entertainment assets, with millions of Canadians paying Rogers every month for phone, internet, TV, and connectivity. That recurring billing model gives Rogers a steadier foundation than businesses tied to luxury spending.

Yet the Shaw acquisition remains the big recent story. Rogers spent the last few years integrating Shaw, cutting costs, reducing capital intensity, and trying to bring leverage down. Most recently, Rogers said 2026 capital spending should fall to $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion, roughly 30% lower than 2025, which could lift free cash flow.

The company also noted plans to acquire the remaining 25% of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment in the second half of 2026 and build a larger sports, media, and entertainment platform. However, all this growth also came with debt reduction pressure, which led to thousands of employee layoffs.

Into earnings

The earnings give a clue of what led to this, but also where Rogers stock is going. First-quarter 2026 results looked stronger than expected. Revenue came in at $5.48 billion, slightly above analyst expectations. The mobile operator added 28,000 postpaid wireless subscribers in the quarter, showing it can still grow in a tough telecom market. 

Net income rose 72% in the quarter, helped by lower finance costs and higher adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Free cash flow rose to $776 million from $586 million a year earlier. So while there continues to be debt from the Shaw integration, the dividend remains safe for now.

Looking ahead

Now comes the hard part: deciding whether it’s worth the buy. But in this case, I’d say Rogers stock offers a great deal for long-term investors. It currently trades at 3.8 times earnings, offers a 4% dividend yield, and a share price down about 13% from 52-week highs even after a 10% jump from earnings.

This all goes to show why it’s an ideal sleep-well stock. Sure it holds recurring income, but the biggest upside catalyst could come from free cash flow growth. If Rogers cuts capital spending by about 30% in 2026 and keeps EBITDA stable, more cash can go toward debt reduction and dividends. Meanwhile, here’s what investors can earn even now with $7,000 towards Rogers stock.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RCI.B$49.58141$2.00$282.00Quarterly$6,990.78

Bottom line

Rogers may have gone through a lot, but it remains a solid option for investors. It sells essential services, generates billions in annual revenue, and pays a dividend near 4%. The latest quarter showed free cash flow growth, lower finance costs, and continued wireless subscriber gains.

The big thing to watch now is debt reduction after the Shaw deal. For investors looking to catch extra shut-eye, Rogers stock looks like a blue-chip dividend stock that can provide income without asking shareholders to chase the next big market fad.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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