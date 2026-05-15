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Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

These Canadian companies are well-positioned for long-term upside driven by expanding revenue and solid earnings.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Investing $2,000 in the best Canadian stocks can help generate significant long-term returns.
  • Bombardier is likely to benefit from strong aircraft demand, a growing services business, and a US$20.3 billion backlog.
  • Aritzia continues to post strong growth driven by U.S. expansion, rising e-commerce sales, and strong demand for its in-house brands.

The broader Canadian equity market has sustained its upward trajectory so far in 2026 despite persistent global trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty. At the same time, several Canadian growth stocks have delivered significant gains, and a few still have significant upside potential.

So if you have $2,000 to invest, here are the best Canadian stocks to buy now.

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Best Canadian Stock #1: Bombardier

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now. The stock has surged significantly over the past year, but it still has ample room to grow.

The Canadian business jet manufacturer is likely to benefit from accelerating demand, strong free cash flow, and solid backlog. In the first quarter, Bombardier delivered solid earnings growth and raised its free cash flow guidance to more than US$1 billion.

Management also continued to aggressively pay down debt, giving the company greater flexibility to invest in future growth.

While Bombardier is expected to gain from momentum in aircraft deliveries, it is also likely to benefit from solid growth in the services business. The growing mix of recurring services revenue should add stability and support margins in the long run.

As of March 31, 2026, Bombardier’s backlog had climbed to $20.3 billion, up $2.8 billion in just one quarter. Moreover, Bombardier posted a book-to-bill ratio of 3.6 in Q1, a sign that new orders are dramatically outpacing deliveries. Much of that demand is being driven by strong interest in the company’s flagship Global 8000 aircraft, as well as growing purchases from fleet operators.

Bombardier is also expanding into defence, which could become a meaningful long-term growth driver and help further diversify the business.

Overall, Bombardier is set to deliver solid growth, driven by resilient industry demand, rising recurring revenue, improving financial strength, and a rapidly expanding order book.

Best Canadian Stock #2: Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is another attractive Canadian stock to buy now. The Canadian fashion retailer continues to deliver solid growth driven by strong consumer demand, expanding retail operations, and a rapidly growing digital business. It has a loyal customer base led by exclusive in-house brands and a steady rollout of fresh styles, keeping its product lineup relevant and appealing.

Since fiscal 2022, Aritzia has delivered impressive financial results. Its top line has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%, while adjusted net income has risen at a CAGR of 22%. Moreover, its e-commerce division has posted annualized growth of roughly 23% as the company strengthens its multi-channel shopping experience.

That operational momentum has translated into exceptional shareholder returns. Over the past five years, Aritzia stock has generated capital gains of nearly 380%, significantly outperforming the broader Canadian market.

The company’s expansion strategy remains a key growth driver. Over the last year, Aritzia increased its boutique footprint across Canada and the U.S. With 76 U.S. locations currently in operation and management targeting more than 180 over time, the retailer still has a substantial runway for expansion.

Management also plans to open 11 to 12 new boutiques annually through fiscal 2027, a strategy that could continue driving revenue growth and brand visibility. At the same time, investments in digital capabilities could continue to strengthen customer engagement.

Although tariffs and changes to import exemptions could pressure margins in the near term, Aritzia’s disciplined inventory management, strong full-price sales, and operating leverage should help offset these challenges.

With growing brand recognition, an expanding retail presence, and strong online demand, Aritzia appears well-positioned to deliver solid long-term returns.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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