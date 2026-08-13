Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Why I’m Buying This Growth Stock Hard After its 40% Drop

Why I’m Buying This Growth Stock Hard After its 40% Drop

This Canadian growth stock has fallen sharply in 2026, but its cost-cutting plan and exposure to growing automation markets could make this selloff an attractive long-term buying opportunity.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • ATS stock is down about 25% year-to-date and about 40% over the last three months.
  • The company plans to cut fixed costs through an 18-month transformation program while targeting a 15% long-term adjusted operating margin.
  • Strong growth in energy and services gives investors reasons to look beyond ATS’s weak first-quarter headline results.

ATS (TSX:ATS) stock has dropped about 25% this year and roughly 40% in only three months, while investors digest weaker revenue, softer orders, and disappointing earnings. I’m not pretending those problems don’t matter, but the market seems to be pricing in continued disappointment at a time when the company is actively reducing costs and positioning the business for better margins.

The first phase alone of its new transformation program is expected to eliminate millions in annual costs for ATS, and its management sees even more savings across the full initiative. Meanwhile, the company’s energy revenue remains strong, and its services segment continues to grow.

In this article, I’ll explain why ATS’s 40% drop has made me more interested in buying the stock and why its transformation plan could set up a much stronger long-term growth story.

dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

ATS stock after the selloff

In short, based in Cambridge, ATS provides automation solutions to customers across life sciences, food and beverage, industrial and consumer markets, and energy. After recent sharp declines, its shares currently trade at $28.35 each, giving the company a market cap of $2.8 billion.

That selloff in this growth stock becomes easier to understand after digging into ATS’s latest results. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (ended in June), the company’s revenue declined 5.8% year over year (YoY) to $693.7 million, mainly because of weaker organic revenue and a lower order backlog entering the quarter.

On the profitability side, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) fell 8.5% YoY to about $93 million. As a result, ATS’s adjusted earnings also dropped 14.6% from a year ago to $0.35 per share.

Meanwhile, its order activity also softened, with its order bookings dropping by 5.3% YoY to $656 million, while its order backlog fell 8.7% to about $1.9 billion. The company pointed to delays in some expected customer awards, while lower GLP-1-related demand also weighed on parts of the business.

Why I’m buying the dip

Clearly, those numbers are not pretty. But this is where the appeal of this beaten-down growth stock gets interesting. Following a broad review of its operations, ATS recently launched an 18-month Fixed Cost Transformation Program. The first phase of the program will focus on Europe, where the company plans to consolidate certain facilities and transfer select capabilities to other ATS locations that could serve customers more efficiently.

That initial phase is expected to reduce annual costs by about $20 million and represents roughly 30% of the savings opportunity it sees across the broader program. More importantly, ATS believes the full transformation could deliver about half of the margin expansion needed to reach its long-term adjusted earnings from operations margin target of 15%.

Moreover, the company’s energy revenue surged nearly 69% YoY in the first quarter to $59.8 million, helped by the execution of nuclear projects. Similarly, ATS’s services revenue also climbed 11.4% to about $183 million.

Why do I find this beaten-down growth stock attractive to buy?

Beyond its cost-cutting initiatives, ATS continues to target long-term opportunities in nuclear refurbishment, small modular reactors, radiopharmaceuticals, data centre infrastructure, and warehouse packaging automation. The company is also working to increase recurring revenue and improve capital efficiency across its portfolio.

Taken together, these efforts and fundamentals are why I find the 40% drop in ATS stock attractive rather than frightening. While near-term execution risks remain, the firm is cutting costs while maintaining exposure to markets with promising long-term demand. If bookings improve and the transformation program lifts margins as intended, today’s depressed ATS stock price could prove to be a solid entry point for patient growth investors.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Dividend Stocks

This AI Stock Is Down 13%, but Could Be the Safest One Out There

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks can look unstoppable until investors remember that great demos don’t always equal durable profits.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s How This Canadian Company Could Profit From the Data Centre Boom

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian company could give long-term investors an interesting way to benefit from booming AI data centre investment without betting…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Stocks for Beginners

Royal Bank Stock Could Look Very Different in 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC may look the same in 2031, but its profits could come more from fees and AI than mortgages.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Turn That $7,000 Contribution Into $64.51 Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $7,000 TFSA contribution can be used to buy a monthly-paying ETF, but the juicy yield comes with trade-offs.

Read more »

AI image of a face with chips
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $200,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $20,000 investment can become $200,000 with enough time, compounding, and two businesses that keep growing.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

An 11% Dividend Stock to Buy for $231 Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An 11.1% yield can fund a $231 monthly deposit on $25,000, but it comes with real credit-risk strings attached.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

The 5 Highest-Yielding TSX Stocks, and the Risk Hidden in Each Payout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An 11% dividend yield looks tempting, but it can also be a warning that the share price is in trouble.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Tech Stock Before the AI Boom Hits Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s AI boom may be less about flashy startups and more about the unglamorous companies helping businesses adopt AI safely.

Read more »