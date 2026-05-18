A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.7% Yield With Constant Paycheques

Despite recent share price fluctuations, VITL's solid balance sheet, strategic asset divestitures, and favorable demographic trends provide substantial growth prospects, positioning the REIT as an attractive option for income-focused investors seeking stability and long-term returns.

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust offers a compelling monthly dividend yield of 6.67%, supported by its defensive healthcare property portfolio, stable occupancy rates, and long-term lease agreements with strong tenants, making it a reliable income source.

In today’s uncertain economic environment, marked by rising geopolitical tensions and persistent inflationary pressures, passive income has become increasingly important for investors. A steady stream of passive income can provide financial stability, help offset inflation, and enable investors to achieve their long-term financial goals sooner. Moreover, by reinvesting these consistent payouts, investors can benefit from compounding and build substantial wealth over time.

Among the various passive-income options, monthly dividend stocks stand out as an attractive choice for generating stable, predictable cash flow. However, investors should remain selective, as dividend payments are never guaranteed. Therefore, they should focus on high-quality companies with well-established business models, resilient operations, and healthy cash flows that can support sustainable distributions over the long term.

Against this backdrop, let’s evaluate the business outlook, recently reported first-quarter results, dividend yield, and growth prospects of Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) to determine whether the stock presents an attractive buying opportunity for income-focused investors.

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VITL’s first-quarter performance

VITL owns and operates 134 healthcare properties comprising 13.1 million square feet of gross leasable area across North America, Brazil, Europe, and Australia. Supported by its highly defensive healthcare-focused portfolio and long-term lease agreements with financially strong tenants, many of which have government backing, the REIT maintains healthy occupancy levels regardless of broader economic conditions.

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The company reported mixed first-quarter results on Wednesday. During the quarter, VITL completed approximately 324,000 square feet of new and renewal leasing activity, while its occupancy rate remained stable at 96.4% compared to the previous quarter. Supported by inflation-linked rent increments, rentalized capital expenditures, and improved recoveries across all regions, same-property net operating income (NOI) increased 3% year over year to $57.4 million.

Meanwhile, the company’s net loss improved significantly to $3.8 million from $15.5 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by lower interest expense, higher equity-accounted income, and increased fair value adjustments on its convertible debentures. However, the divestiture of non-core assets partially offset these improvements.

The REIT’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit remained stable at $0.10 compared to the same quarter last year, although it declined sequentially from $0.12 in the previous quarter. Encouragingly, its AFFO payout ratio improved to 87% from 92% a year earlier, though it remained higher than the 75% reported in the previous quarter.

VITL also continued strengthening its balance sheet by repaying $23.7 million in debt during the quarter. Its leverage remained stable, with consolidated debt-to-gross book value at 46.6%. At quarter-end, the REIT had total available liquidity of $366.6 million, providing ample financial flexibility to support future growth initiatives.

VITL’s growth prospects

Statistics Canada projects the country’s population aged 65 and older to grow by 28% over the next decade, representing nearly one-quarter of the total population. This aging demography could drive a significant increase in healthcare spending, rising from $375 billion in 2024 to $1.3 trillion by 2050, creating a favourable long-term demand environment for VITL.

Amid these encouraging industry trends, the REIT continues to focus on capital recycling initiatives to pursue attractive North American investment opportunities and maximize long-term unitholder value. In February, VITL agreed to sell 33 properties located in Germany and the Netherlands to TPG Real Estate.

Following the completion of the Netherlands portion of the transaction last month, the REIT expects to finalize the German transaction during the current quarter. After accounting for transaction costs and taxes, the company expects to generate approximately $145 million in net proceeds, which it plans to use to reduce leverage and support future capital redeployment initiatives. Given the expanding demographic trends and ongoing portfolio optimization efforts, VITL’s long-term growth prospects appear encouraging.

Investors’ takeaway

Although VITL’s shares declined following its first-quarter earnings release, the stock is still up 8% year-to-date. In addition, the REIT offers an attractive monthly distribution of $0.03 per unit, translating into a forward dividend yield of 6.7%.

Despite its recent gains, the company’s valuation remains reasonable, with the stock currently trading at a price-to-book multiple of 0.9. Considering its resilient financial performance, improving balance sheet, attractive yield, and favourable long-term industry trends, I believe VITL could be an appealing investment for income-focused investors at current levels.