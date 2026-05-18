Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Retirement Planning: How to Generate $2,000 in Monthly Income

Retirement Planning: How to Generate $2,000 in Monthly Income

This TSX monthly income fund could be a great core holding for retirement accounts.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • EIT.UN offers high monthly distributions that can help supplement CPP and OAS retirement income.
  • Generating roughly $2,000 per month currently requires an investment of about $342,400 based on today’s payout and share price.
  • The fund’s distributions contain a mix of dividends, capital gains, return of capital, and income, making account placement important for taxes.
10 stocks we like better than Canoe Eit Income Fund

Many Canadians eventually realize that Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) alone are usually not enough to comfortably fund retirement.

They help create a baseline income stream, but once you factor in housing costs, groceries, utilities, insurance, and inflation, most retirees still need investment income to bridge the gap.

That is one reason income-focused investments remain so popular among retirees. One example is the Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN), a closed-end fund specifically designed to generate high monthly cash distributions.

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

What is EIT.UN?

Unlike a traditional exchange-traded fund (ETF), EIT.UN actively manages a diversified portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equities with a strong emphasis on income generation.

The fund currently holds 57 stocks and is allocated roughly 47% to Canadian equities, 41% to U.S. equities, with the remainder primarily in cash. Sector exposure leans heavily toward financials, energy, and industrials.

The strategy has performed fairly well historically. With distributions reinvested, EIT.UN compounded at an annualized rate of roughly 18.5% over the past five years.

Of course, those returns come with higher costs and higher risk. The fund charges a 1.1% management fee and also uses leverage, with borrowing permitted up to 120% of net asset value.

How much do you need for $2,000 a month?

For retirees focused primarily on income, though, the monthly payout is the main attraction. EIT.UN currently distributes $0.10 per share every month. To generate $2,000 in monthly income, you would need:

2,000÷0.10=20,0002{,}000 \div 0.10 = 20{,}000

That works out to roughly 20,000 shares of EIT.UN. At a recent share price of $17.12 as of May 14, 2026, the required investment in dollar terms would be:

20,000×17.12=342,40020{,}000 \times 17.12 = 342{,}400

So, investors would need roughly $342,400 invested in EIT.UN to target approximately $2,000 per month before taxes.

A word on tax treatment

One thing retirees should also understand is that EIT.UN distributions are not purely dividends. The fund’s payouts can include a mix of eligible dividends, capital gains, return of capital, and ordinary income.

That distinction matters in taxable accounts because each component receives different tax treatment. Return of capital, for example, is not immediately taxable and instead lowers your adjusted cost base, which can help defer taxes.

Inside a TFSA, however, those distinctions largely disappear because distributions and capital gains remain tax-free. Inside an RRSP or RRIF, taxes are deferred until withdrawal. That is one reason many retirees prefer holding income-focused closed-end funds like EIT.UN inside registered accounts.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

woman looks at iPhone
Retirement

What the Average Canadian TFSA Balance Looks Like at Age 50

| Kay Ng

Canadians should aim to maximize their TFSAs whether they are conservative or more aggressive in their investing strategy.

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Demetris Afxentiou

Turn your TFSA into a cash‑gushing machine with these three top income-producing stocks for long-term income.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Retirement

3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Retirees Might Want on Their Radar

| Robin Brown

Are you a retiree looking for safe, growing dividend income? Here are three TSX stocks you want to have on…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Stocks for Beginners

5 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Calm, Boring, Winning Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build a calm, boring, winning portfolio with five stable TSX stocks to buy for long‑term reliability and steady performance.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued Dividend Stock Canadians Can Buy for 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

A look at one undervalued dividend stock Canadians can buy for 2026, with steady income potential and long‑term value.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Retirement

Retire Richer: 2 Canadian Stocks for a TFSA Built to Last

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want to supercharge your TFSA for decades, not days? These two shipment-powered Canadian stocks could help you compound…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Retirement

How to Make Your Money Last Through 30 Years of Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Learn how to make your money last in retirement with strategies for income stability and smart withdrawals from Canadian dividend…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Stocks for Beginners

How Much Does a Typical 45-Year-Old Have Saved in Their TFSA and RRSP?

| Puja Tayal

Find out how to make the most of a TFSA and RRSP and enhance your savings strategy for a comfortable…

Read more »