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3 Canadian ETFs Worth Tucking Into a TFSA and Holding for the Long Haul

All three of these Canadian ETFs boast low fees and decent diversification.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
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Key Points
  • TFSAs are extremely versatile accounts that can support both long-term growth and passive income strategies.
  • Broad-market ETFs like XIC and XIU offer simple low-cost exposure to Canadian equities for long-term compounding.
  • Dividend-focused ETFs like XEI can help generate monthly tax-free income inside a TFSA over time.
10 stocks we like better than iShares Core S&p/tsx Capped Composite Index ETF

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) remains one of the best investing tools Canadians have access to. Capital gains are tax free. Dividends are tax free. Withdrawals are tax free. Unlike an RRSP, withdrawals also do not increase taxable income later in retirement.

Yet despite all those advantages, many Canadians still leave cash sitting idle inside their TFSA earning next to nothing as a quasi-savings account. That is a missed opportunity because the TFSA is incredibly versatile.

You can use it for growth investing, passive income, broad diversification, or long-term compounding. The key is actually putting the account to work. Here are three Canadian exchange-traded funds (ETFs) worth considering for a long-term TFSA portfolio.

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

The iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC) is one of the simplest ways to get broad exposure to the total Canadian stock market at a very low cost.

The ETF tracks the S&P/TSX Composite Index and provides exposure to hundreds of Canadian companies across sectors like financials, energy, industrials, telecoms, and utilities. That diversification matters because it reduces dependence on any one stock or industry generating returns.

The fund also remains very affordable with an expense ratio of 0.06% while offering a trailing 12-month yield of 2.1%. For TFSA investors focused on long-term compounding and simplicity, broad-market index ETFs like XIC remain hard to beat.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

For investors who prefer focusing specifically on Canada’s largest blue-chip companies, the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) is another strong option.

The ETF tracks the S&P/TSX 60 Index, meaning it primarily holds Canada’s largest and most liquid public companies. That includes many of the country’s dominant banks, railways, pipelines, insurers, and telecom firms.

Compared to broader market ETFs, XIU tends to be slightly more concentrated in mega-cap Canadian businesses. Some investors prefer that because these firms often generate more stable cash flow and stronger dividends.

XIU currently carries an expense ratio of 0.18% alongside a higher trailing 12-month yield of 2.3%. Inside a TFSA, those dividends can compound tax-free for decades.

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF

If your focus leans more toward passive income, the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) may deserve a closer look.

The ETF focuses specifically on higher-yielding Canadian dividend stocks, with significant exposure to sectors like banks, pipelines, utilities, and telecoms. Those industries have historically formed the backbone of Canada’s dividend market.

The result is a portfolio designed more around income generation than pure growth. XEI currently offers a trailing 12-month yield of 3.7% while charging an expense ratio of 0.22%.

For TFSA investors looking to build a growing stream of tax-free dividend income over time, income-focused ETFs like XEI can be particularly attractive.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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