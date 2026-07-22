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3 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $30,000 Into $300,000

A $30,000 portfolio split across three Canadian growth stocks could have the ingredients to compound into $300,000 over time.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Hut 8 is building AI data-centre infrastructure with long-term contracts, but it must execute and finance major projects.
  • Hammond Power and VitalHub benefit from electrification and healthcare software demand, but their high valuations raise downside risk.
  • Diversifying across these three industries can help, but patience through sharp pullbacks is required for 10x results.

A 10-bagger can turn a respectable $30,000 portfolio into the kind of $300,000 balance that changes a retirement date. The catch is that investors usually recognize those winners only after the chart starts looking like it needs its own mountain-climbing equipment.

Reaching that milestone doesn’t require a lucky overnight surge. Compounding $30,000 at roughly 12.2% annually for 20 years would also reach $300,000, giving strong businesses time to expand revenue, earnings, and their addressable markets.

data center server racks glow with light

Source: Getty Images

The requirements

No company comes with a guaranteed 900% gain tucked inside its annual report. Investors need businesses serving rapidly expanding markets, along with management teams capable of turning that demand into profitable growth.

Splitting $30,000 equally also keeps one disappointing idea from ruining the entire plan. That approach works particularly well when buying Canadian stocks across unrelated industries, which leads to three very different opportunities.

Today, I’d consider Hut 8 (TSX:HUT), Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A), and VitalHub (TSX:VHI). Together, these offer exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, electrification, and healthcare software.

Hut 8

HUT stock has moved far beyond its original identity as a Bitcoin miner. The company now secures power, develops enormous data-centre campuses, and leases that capacity to customers building energy-hungry artificial intelligence systems.

Its Beacon Point agreement covers 352 megawatts (MW) under a 15-year lease worth US$9.8 billion. Combined with River Bend, HUT stock now has 597 MW of contracted AI capacity carrying approximately US$16.8 billion in base-term contract value.

Those contracts give HUT stock a credible path toward infrastructure-scale cash flow, although the opportunity no longer hides from the market. HUT stock’s Canadian market value recently topped $15 billion, so future gains will require successful construction, financing, and delivery rather than another catchy AI announcement.

Hammond Power

All those data centres need reliable electricity, which brings Hammond Power Solutions into the picture. The company manufactures transformers and power-quality equipment used across data centres, utilities, renewable projects, factories, and other electrical systems.

First-quarter sales jumped 31.5% to a record $265 million, while its backlog nearly doubled from the previous year. That demand suggests grid upgrades and data-centre construction are translating into actual orders rather than remaining attractive presentation slides.

The shares recently traded around 55 times trailing earnings, leaving little room for manufacturing delays or weaker margins. Still, Hammond’s roughly $3.6 billion market value gives it considerably more space to grow than the largest industrial companies, especially if power demand keeps climbing.

VitalHub

VitalHub takes the portfolio away from physical infrastructure and into healthcare software. Its platforms help hospitals manage patient flow, wait lists, mental-health services, workforce planning, and clinical information across several countries.

Annual recurring revenue rose 34% to $99.1 million during the first quarter, while the company finished March with no debt and more than $121 million in cash and short-term investments. That balance sheet gives VitalHub room to keep acquiring specialized software businesses while expanding existing products.

Its market value sits near $466 million, making VitalHub the smallest company here and potentially the one with the longest runway. The trade-off is a valuation around 61 times trailing earnings, so investors already expect substantial growth.

Foolish takeaway

There are considerations, however. HUT stock faces enormous construction and financing demands, Hammond must expand production without hurting quality or margins, and VitalHub relies heavily on successful acquisitions. High-growth stocks can also fall brutally when results merely meet expectations.

A tenfold portfolio gain would require patience, strong execution, and probably several unpleasant pullbacks along the way. Yet HUT stock, Hammond Power Solutions, and VitalHub each serve a market that could look dramatically larger in another decade, giving a $10,000 position in each the raw ingredients needed to build serious long-term wealth.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions and Vitalhub. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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