3 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $30,000 Into $300,000

A $30,000 portfolio split across three Canadian growth stocks could have the ingredients to compound into $300,000 over time.

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Diversifying across these three industries can help, but patience through sharp pullbacks is required for 10x results.

Hammond Power and VitalHub benefit from electrification and healthcare software demand, but their high valuations raise downside risk.

Hut 8 is building AI data-centre infrastructure with long-term contracts, but it must execute and finance major projects.

A 10-bagger can turn a respectable $30,000 portfolio into the kind of $300,000 balance that changes a retirement date. The catch is that investors usually recognize those winners only after the chart starts looking like it needs its own mountain-climbing equipment.

Reaching that milestone doesn’t require a lucky overnight surge. Compounding $30,000 at roughly 12.2% annually for 20 years would also reach $300,000, giving strong businesses time to expand revenue, earnings, and their addressable markets.

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The requirements

No company comes with a guaranteed 900% gain tucked inside its annual report. Investors need businesses serving rapidly expanding markets, along with management teams capable of turning that demand into profitable growth.

Splitting $30,000 equally also keeps one disappointing idea from ruining the entire plan. That approach works particularly well when buying Canadian stocks across unrelated industries, which leads to three very different opportunities.

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Today, I’d consider Hut 8 (TSX:HUT), Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A), and VitalHub (TSX:VHI). Together, these offer exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, electrification, and healthcare software.

Hut 8

HUT stock has moved far beyond its original identity as a Bitcoin miner. The company now secures power, develops enormous data-centre campuses, and leases that capacity to customers building energy-hungry artificial intelligence systems.

Its Beacon Point agreement covers 352 megawatts (MW) under a 15-year lease worth US$9.8 billion. Combined with River Bend, HUT stock now has 597 MW of contracted AI capacity carrying approximately US$16.8 billion in base-term contract value.

Those contracts give HUT stock a credible path toward infrastructure-scale cash flow, although the opportunity no longer hides from the market. HUT stock’s Canadian market value recently topped $15 billion, so future gains will require successful construction, financing, and delivery rather than another catchy AI announcement.

Hammond Power

All those data centres need reliable electricity, which brings Hammond Power Solutions into the picture. The company manufactures transformers and power-quality equipment used across data centres, utilities, renewable projects, factories, and other electrical systems.

First-quarter sales jumped 31.5% to a record $265 million, while its backlog nearly doubled from the previous year. That demand suggests grid upgrades and data-centre construction are translating into actual orders rather than remaining attractive presentation slides.

The shares recently traded around 55 times trailing earnings, leaving little room for manufacturing delays or weaker margins. Still, Hammond’s roughly $3.6 billion market value gives it considerably more space to grow than the largest industrial companies, especially if power demand keeps climbing.

VitalHub

VitalHub takes the portfolio away from physical infrastructure and into healthcare software. Its platforms help hospitals manage patient flow, wait lists, mental-health services, workforce planning, and clinical information across several countries.

Annual recurring revenue rose 34% to $99.1 million during the first quarter, while the company finished March with no debt and more than $121 million in cash and short-term investments. That balance sheet gives VitalHub room to keep acquiring specialized software businesses while expanding existing products.

Its market value sits near $466 million, making VitalHub the smallest company here and potentially the one with the longest runway. The trade-off is a valuation around 61 times trailing earnings, so investors already expect substantial growth.

Foolish takeaway

There are considerations, however. HUT stock faces enormous construction and financing demands, Hammond must expand production without hurting quality or margins, and VitalHub relies heavily on successful acquisitions. High-growth stocks can also fall brutally when results merely meet expectations.

A tenfold portfolio gain would require patience, strong execution, and probably several unpleasant pullbacks along the way. Yet HUT stock, Hammond Power Solutions, and VitalHub each serve a market that could look dramatically larger in another decade, giving a $10,000 position in each the raw ingredients needed to build serious long-term wealth.