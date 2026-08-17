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I’m Betting My Future on This Canadian Dividend Giant

Manulife offers a steadier retirement building block than chasing the next “hot” stock, with a dividend that can grow over time.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Big yields don’t guarantee future buying power, so focus on payout ratios and earnings growth, not dividend size.
  • Manulife has strong capital with a 136% LICAT ratio and diversified earnings across Canada, Asia, and the U.S.
  • Earnings and future profit indicators are rising, supporting a 3.2% yield, but claims and market swings remain risks.

A retirement plan built around next quarter’s hottest stock sounds thrilling, right until next quarter arrives wearing steel-toed boots. Future wealth needs something less dramatic: a business capable of earning more, raising its dividend, and surviving the occasional economic tantrum. I’d therefore rather bet on a company already managing money, risk, and retirement for millions of people.

cloud computing

Source: Getty Images

Income needs room to grow

A large dividend today won’t necessarily protect purchasing power tomorrow. Inflation can gradually turn an impressive payment into grocery money with delusions of grandeur. Investors should examine the payout ratio, which shows how much profit leaves as dividends, along with earnings growth and the company’s ability to keep reinvesting.

Payment frequency matters less than payout durability. Quarterly dividends can be reinvested into additional shares, allowing compound growth to build the next payment. A moderate yield backed by rising earnings may therefore create more future income than a giant yield supported primarily by crossed fingers.

An insured cushion

Insurance companies collect premiums, invest that money, and eventually pay claims. Investors should therefore examine capital strength before admiring the dividend. Canada’s banking regulator sets a 100% supervisory target for an insurer’s total LICAT ratio. A higher ratio provides more room to absorb unexpected claims, market losses, or a year when apparently everyone visits the dentist at once.

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) clears that test with a 136% LICAT ratio. The company provides insurance, health products, retirement plans, financial advice, and investment management across Canada, Asia, and the United States, where it operates mainly as John Hancock. Its 37 million customers give this Canadian company a much larger runway than the domestic market alone could offer.

Future profit is building

Second-quarter core earnings rose 12% to $1.9 billion, while core earnings per share (EPS) increased 16%. Asia led the growth as insurance sales and core earnings each climbed 21%. Manulife stock also reported that its contractual service margin grew 20%. That intimidating phrase represents profit from existing insurance contracts that hasn’t yet been recognized, making it a useful window into future earnings.

The dividend consumes approximately 45% of core earnings, sitting at the top of management’s 35% to 45% target range. Manulife stock currently pays $0.49 quarterly, or $1.94 annually. At the August 10 closing price of $61.54, the shares yield roughly 3.2%. The company also returned $2.6 billion through dividends and buybacks during the first half of 2026, giving shareholders two ways to receive excess capital.

All considered

Manulife trades near 1.5 times its adjusted book value per share after a strong rally, so this isn’t an abandoned bargain-bin stock. A $10,000 investment would buy 162 whole shares for $9,969.48 and produce $314.28 annually. I’d begin gradually and use market weakness to build the position instead of sprinting after the next payment date.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MFC$61.54162$1.94$314.28Quarterly$9,969.48

Insurance claims can exceed expectations, while falling markets can reduce wealth-management fees. Canadian core earnings fell 10% last quarter partly because of unfavourable group-insurance claims, proving that diversification doesn’t eliminate every bruise. Currency movements, regulation, and weaker Asian growth could also pressure results and the valuation.

Bottom line

I wouldn’t make one company my entire financial future, regardless of how handsome its quarterly report looks. Manulife stock could still become a major holding among diversified Canadian dividend stocks. Its growing Asian business, expanding pool of future profit, and well-covered 3.2% yield give patient investors something far more useful than excitement: rising income with decades left to compound.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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