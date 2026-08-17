I’m Betting My Future on This Canadian Dividend Giant

Manulife offers a steadier retirement building block than chasing the next “hot” stock, with a dividend that can grow over time.

Manulife has strong capital with a 136% LICAT ratio and diversified earnings across Canada, Asia, and the U.S.

A retirement plan built around next quarter’s hottest stock sounds thrilling, right until next quarter arrives wearing steel-toed boots. Future wealth needs something less dramatic: a business capable of earning more, raising its dividend, and surviving the occasional economic tantrum. I’d therefore rather bet on a company already managing money, risk, and retirement for millions of people.

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Income needs room to grow

A large dividend today won’t necessarily protect purchasing power tomorrow. Inflation can gradually turn an impressive payment into grocery money with delusions of grandeur. Investors should examine the payout ratio, which shows how much profit leaves as dividends, along with earnings growth and the company’s ability to keep reinvesting.

Payment frequency matters less than payout durability. Quarterly dividends can be reinvested into additional shares, allowing compound growth to build the next payment. A moderate yield backed by rising earnings may therefore create more future income than a giant yield supported primarily by crossed fingers.

An insured cushion

Insurance companies collect premiums, invest that money, and eventually pay claims. Investors should therefore examine capital strength before admiring the dividend. Canada’s banking regulator sets a 100% supervisory target for an insurer’s total LICAT ratio. A higher ratio provides more room to absorb unexpected claims, market losses, or a year when apparently everyone visits the dentist at once.

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Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) clears that test with a 136% LICAT ratio. The company provides insurance, health products, retirement plans, financial advice, and investment management across Canada, Asia, and the United States, where it operates mainly as John Hancock. Its 37 million customers give this Canadian company a much larger runway than the domestic market alone could offer.

Future profit is building

Second-quarter core earnings rose 12% to $1.9 billion, while core earnings per share (EPS) increased 16%. Asia led the growth as insurance sales and core earnings each climbed 21%. Manulife stock also reported that its contractual service margin grew 20%. That intimidating phrase represents profit from existing insurance contracts that hasn’t yet been recognized, making it a useful window into future earnings.

The dividend consumes approximately 45% of core earnings, sitting at the top of management’s 35% to 45% target range. Manulife stock currently pays $0.49 quarterly, or $1.94 annually. At the August 10 closing price of $61.54, the shares yield roughly 3.2%. The company also returned $2.6 billion through dividends and buybacks during the first half of 2026, giving shareholders two ways to receive excess capital.

All considered

Manulife trades near 1.5 times its adjusted book value per share after a strong rally, so this isn’t an abandoned bargain-bin stock. A $10,000 investment would buy 162 whole shares for $9,969.48 and produce $314.28 annually. I’d begin gradually and use market weakness to build the position instead of sprinting after the next payment date.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT MFC $61.54 162 $1.94 $314.28 Quarterly $9,969.48

Insurance claims can exceed expectations, while falling markets can reduce wealth-management fees. Canadian core earnings fell 10% last quarter partly because of unfavourable group-insurance claims, proving that diversification doesn’t eliminate every bruise. Currency movements, regulation, and weaker Asian growth could also pressure results and the valuation.

Bottom line

I wouldn’t make one company my entire financial future, regardless of how handsome its quarterly report looks. Manulife stock could still become a major holding among diversified Canadian dividend stocks. Its growing Asian business, expanding pool of future profit, and well-covered 3.2% yield give patient investors something far more useful than excitement: rising income with decades left to compound.