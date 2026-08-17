Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Passive Income: How Retired Couples Can Earn an Extra $8,700 Per Year

TFSA Passive Income: How Retired Couples Can Earn an Extra $8,700 Per Year

This strategy can reduce risk while delivering attractive returns.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:

Canadian pensioners are using their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to build portfolios of investments that can provide tax-free earnings to go along with their Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), and work pensions.

Two seniors walk in the forest

Source: Getty Images

TFSA benefits for investors

The TFSA contribution limit in 2026 is $7,000. This brings the cumulative maximum TFSA contribution space per person to $109,000 for anyone who has qualified since the government launched the TFSA in 2009. A retired couple, therefore, would have as much as $218,000 in combined TFSA room to invest.

All capital gains, dividends, and interest income generated inside a TFSA on eligible investments are not taxable and can be either fully reinvested or removed as tax-free income. This is particularly appealing for pensioners who collect OAS and have relatively high incomes. The CRA does not count TFSA earnings towards the net world income calculation used to determine the OAS pension recovery tax, which is 15% on every dollar of net world income above a minimum threshold. The number to watch in the 2026 income year is $95,323.

GICs or dividend stocks

Investors who don’t need quick access to the invested funds, are risk-averse, and are comfortable with a lower return might want to put a higher portion of their TFSA investments in non-cashable GICs that currently offer rates of 3% to 4%, depending on the term and the issuer. As long as the GICs are purchased from a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member and are within the $100,000 limit, the invested capital is safe.

Dividend stocks provide liquidity, as shares can be sold at any time. In addition, they often have yields that are above GIC rates. In addition, top dividend stocks increase their distributions regularly, which raises the yield on the initial investment.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a good example of a leading dividend-growth stock that also provides an attractive yield.

The energy infrastructure and utilities giant has raised its dividend in each of the past 31 years. The company’s $41 billion secured capital program is expected to drive earnings and distributable cash flow higher by about 5% per year over the medium term. This should support ongoing dividend growth.

Enbridge trades near $70 per share at the time of writing. The stock is down from $80 in recent weeks, but is still up about 8% over the past year. Investors who buy ENB at the current price can get a dividend yield of 5.5%.

The trade-off for the higher yield and potential capital gains is the risk that the share price can fall below the purchase price, and dividends are never 100% safe. Investors have to be willing to accept the potential downside when considering buying shares.

The bottom line

The best mix of GICs and dividend stocks is different for every person, depending on individual needs.

In the current market conditions, it is quite easy to put together a diversified portfolio of GICs and dividend-growth stocks to get an average yield of at least 4%. This would generate annual earnings of $4,360 on a $109,000 TFSA. A retired couple could generate $8,720 per year in tax-free passive income.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Dividend Stocks

How Much Should Canadians Have in An RRSP by 60?

| Aditya Raghunath

Wondering if your RRSP is on track at 60? See the savings benchmark Canadians should hit, and a TSX stock…

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How $5,000 in Each of These 3 Stocks Could Pay You $977.96

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Invest $5,000 in each of Enbridge (ENB) stock, Slate Grocery REIT, and a fast growing niche play to make nearly…

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

I’m Betting My Future on This Canadian Dividend Giant

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife offers a steadier retirement building block than chasing the next “hot” stock, with a dividend that can grow over…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Generate $400 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Aditya Raghunath

This TSX dividend stock pays $0.124 a month. Here is exactly how much to put in your TFSA to collect…

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’d Turn $27,200 Into $1,000 in Annual Dividends

| Adam Othman

Learn how to generate $1,000 in dividend income per year (or more) by investing in high-quality dividend stocks.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This Is the High-Yield Dividend Stock I’d Hold for a Decade

| Kay Ng

This high-yield dividend stock is a solid buy-and-hold investment for long-term income and growth, especially on market dips.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

This Is the Dividend Stock I’d Choose Over Enbridge Every Time

| Joey Frenette

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) could prove a timelier, cheaper dividend play to bet on this August.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: How to Turn $20,000 Into $600,000 in 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

This strategy has made some long-term RRSP investors quite rich.

Read more »