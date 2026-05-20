The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 4.1% Yield With Constant Paycheques

Emera (TSX:EMA) has climbed more than 20% in the last year while continuing to grow earnings and operating cash flow.

Many TFSA investors look for stocks that can provide dependable passive income without sacrificing long-term growth.

Some stocks are exciting because they can surge quickly. Others quietly build wealth by delivering steady income and dependable long-term returns year after year. For many Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors, that second type of investment could be far more valuable, especially during periods of market volatility. That’s because stable earnings, predictable cash flow, and reliable dividends could create a powerful combination inside a tax-free account.

That’s one reason why utility stocks continue attracting income-focused TFSA investors, as they provide essential services and tend to benefit from resilient operations regardless of broader economic conditions. Right now, one TSX utility stock stands out for its strong financial growth, disciplined expansion strategy, and reliable dividend payouts. With a yield of roughly 4.1% and growing exposure to long-term energy infrastructure projects, this company could offer the kind of consistency many TFSA investors are looking for.

Let’s discuss why this dividend stock may deserve a closer look today.

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Emera stock

Emera (TSX:EMA) is the stock I want to highlight for TFSA investors right now as it has a long track record of quietly delivering steady income. Headquartered in Halifax, the company operates regulated electric and natural gas utilities across North America while steadily transitioning toward lower-carbon energy sources.

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After climbing around 20% over the last year, EMA stock currently trades at $71.80 per share with a market cap of nearly $22 billion. At the current share price, Emera also offers a dividend yield of 4.1%, paid on a quarterly basis.

Consistent earnings growth continues to support dividend stability

One of the biggest reasons behind the company’s rally over the last year has been its strong financial growth trend. In the quarter ended in March, Emera’s adjusted earnings climbed 7% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.28 per share with the help of stronger contributions from key subsidiaries, including Tampa Electric Company, Peoples Gas Systems, and Emera Energy Services.

The company’s operating cash flow also rose by 6% YoY, backed by favourable market conditions and stronger natural gas pricing. Rising cash flow is especially important for income-focused investors because it strengthens its ability to continue paying and increasing dividends over time.

Long-term infrastructure investments could fuel future growth

Beyond short-term performance, Emera’s disciplined investment strategy also stands out. The company has already deployed more than $870 million from its $4 billion annual capital plan, as it continues investing in regulated electricity generation and energy infrastructure projects across North America.

At the same time, Emera is streamlining operations by selling its interest in Grand Bahama Power Company. Moves like this allow the company to focus more heavily on core assets that can generate predictable long-term returns.

Another important part of Emera’s growth story is its transition toward cleaner energy. As governments and businesses continue pushing toward lower-carbon solutions, the utility sector could see major long-term investment opportunities. The company’s strategy of gradually shifting from high-carbon to low-carbon energy sources positions it well to benefit from this trend over the next decade.

Why Emera could be an ideal TFSA stock to hold for years

For TFSA investors, this combination of reliable dividend income, stable regulated operations, and steady earnings growth looks really attractive. Emera stock may not make you rich overnight, but its ability to generate consistent returns and dependable paycheques could make it a valuable long-term holding for income-focused Canadian investors.