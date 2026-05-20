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Another Month, Another Payout: This Stock Yields 8.2%

BTB REIT has paid monthly distributions for 19 straight years. The payout now yields 8.2%. With a big shift to industrial properties and units trading 34% below NAV, is this passive income play a gem, or a yield trap?

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Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • BTB REIT (TSX:BTB.UN) has distributed uninterrupted monthly income payouts for 19 years, recently yielding 8.2% with a respectable AFFO payout ratio of 87.2%.
  • The diversified REIT is actively repositioning its portfolio, cutting office weighting to 41% while growing industrial assets to 38% (target: 60%).
  • Units trade at a 34% discount to NAV, providing a margin of safety.
10 stocks we like better than Btb Real Estate Investment Trust

Income investors love a predictable monthly payout. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:BTB.UN) has delivered uninterrupted income distributions for 19 consecutive years. With a freshly declared distribution yielding a too-good-to-be-true 8.2%, the question on every yield hunter’s mind could be obvious: Is this monthly payout built to last, or is it a yield trap?

A dividend yield this bloated is never accidental. The market has priced in serious skepticism. The concern is BTB’s heavy office weighting – 41% of portfolio fair value – during an era of post-pandemic remote work and “office REIT” stigma. Dig deeper, though, and a more nuanced investment case emerges: a diversified REIT trading at a steep discount, methodically swapping office exposure for industrial assets while tenants keep renewing at higher rents. Here’s the investment case for BTB REIT as it churns out high-yield distributions month after month.

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Source: Getty Images

A payout that survived the pandemic test

Many office-heavy REITs reduced their distributions during COVID-19, cutting payouts by as  much as 70% or suspending them entirely. BTB REIT trimmed its monthly distribution by just 28.6% in May 2020 – and has kept writing cheques ever since. Today’s payout is backed by an 87.2% adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio recorded for the first quarter of 2026, meaning distributable cash flow still covers the distribution, albeit with a narrower margin than the 72.7% recorded a year earlier.

The year-over-year jump in the payout ratio merits attention. Rental revenue dipped 7.1%, and net operating income (NOI) fell 10.3%, largely thanks to a one-time lease cancellation payment that juiced 2025 comparables, plus planned tenant departures and a rent concession granted to a struggling tenant. Strip out the one-time noise and revenue declined a milder 4.3%. That’s not a growth story, but it’s also not a blow-up.

BTB REIT’s big portfolio repositioning

Here’s the angle income-focused investors shouldn’t miss: BTB isn’t just collecting rents on a stale portfolio. Management is actively reshaping the asset base. Since 2021, the suburban office weighting has dropped from 51% to 41%, while industrial has climbed from 22% to 38%. The REIT’s long-term target is 60% industrial within four to five years.

In March 2026, BTB deployed $31.5 million to acquire three fully leased industrial properties. These properties may add $2.5 million to portfolio NOI annually. Post-quarter end, the REIT bought the remaining 50% of a Gatineau mixed-use property for $7 million to add another source of annual NOI. All told, recent transactions, including a disposal, should contribute roughly $2.1 million in annualized NOI once fully integrated.

Meanwhile, tenants are sticking around. The lease renewal rate surged to 93.5% last quarter, up from just 54.6% a year ago, and those renewals were signed at rents 7.2% higher than expiring rates. Existing tenants aren’t fleeing; they’re paying more to stay.

The uncomfortable side to the high-yield offering

It’s not all rosy. BTB REIT’s debt ratio sits at 58%. It’s on the high side and a constraint on borrowing capacity. Management just launched an at-the-market equity program to raise up to $30 million in new units, which signals they need external capital and could modestly dilute existing unitholders.

Geographic concentration is another wrinkle: 75% of assets are in Quebec. A downturn in Quebec’s economy would land disproportionately hard.

Then there’s the yield itself. An 8.2% yield in a market where 10-year Government of Canada bonds yield around 3% screams that investors question whether the distribution can hold. If BTB’s portfolio repositioning hits a speed bump – say, a recession that tanks leasing demand – the payout could come under significant pressure.

Buy BTB REIT at a 34% discount?

BTB REIT units recently traded at around $3.65 at writing, or a 34% discount to their most recent net asset value of $5.54. New investors are buying a dollar’s worth of real estate for roughly 66 cents. The discount reflects legitimate execution risk, but it also creates a margin of safety that pure income plays seldom offer.

If management continues grinding the industrial weighting toward 60% and keeps occupancy near current levels, the 8.2% monthly payout could keep flowing while the market slowly re-rates BTB units higher.

BTB REIT is therefore a contrarian passive income play with tangible catalysts: a portfolio transformation in progress, tenants renewing at higher rates, and units trading at a deep NAV discount. The elevated yield compensates for the risk that the turnaround stalls. Income investors willing to stomach the office overhang and geographic concentration keep receiving the monthly cheques for a very long time – but consider sizing the position accordingly.

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Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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