Don’t Overthink It: The Best $21,000 TFSA Approach to Start 2026

Seriously, just buy XEQT. It really is that simple!

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Building up a $21,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance is already a major accomplishment. That represents roughly three years of maxing out annual TFSA contribution room at $7,000 per year. The hard part for many investors is simply getting there consistently.

But once the money is there, another problem often emerges: analysis paralysis. Some investors become so worried about picking the perfect stocks, timing the market, or predicting the next winning sector that they end up doing nothing. And if that money sits in cash for years, inflation slowly eats away at its purchasing power.

That is largely why the iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT) has become so popular. As Reddit investors like to joke: “Just buy XEQT.” Here’s why I think this is the best TFSA approach for 2026.

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What XEQT does

XEQT is an all-in-one asset allocation exchange-traded fund (ETF). Instead of forcing investors to build and rebalance a portfolio themselves, XEQT packages multiple low-cost index funds into one globally diversified ETF.

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The fund currently holds exposure to Canadian stocks, U.S. stocks, international developed markets, and emerging markets. Roughly speaking, the portfolio sits around 45% U.S. equities, 25% Canadian equities, 25% international developed markets, and 5% emerging markets. That gives investors exposure to thousands of companies worldwide through a single ETF purchase.

XEQT is designed primarily for long-term growth and total return rather than high income. The trailing 12-month yield of 1.5% is modest, but the fund gives investors broad equity exposure with very little maintenance.

How to invest in XEQT

The best approach here is probably the boring one. Set up automatic contributions into your TFSA. Use an auto-buy feature if your brokerage offers it. Turn on a dividend reinvestment plan, or DRIP, so distributions automatically purchase more shares.

Then largely leave it alone. You do not need to constantly check the market, chase headlines, or panic every time volatility spikes. The point of an all-in-one ETF like XEQT is reducing decision fatigue so investing becomes mostly automated.

For many Canadians, consistency will matter far more than trying to outsmart the market. Over the last five years, XEQT has delivered a 13.2% annualized return, which a surprising number of investors and funds have lagged.

If you do want to build around XEQT, consider adding assets it doesn’t hold, such as bonds, gold, cryptocurrencies, or even cash. But there’s a strong case for keeping it simple and just buying XEQT.