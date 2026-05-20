Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

Enbridge: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

Is Enbridge stock worth buying at a premium? Discover its potential for growth and stable dividend payments in this analysis.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Enbridge’s Strategic Growth Driving Stock Surge: Enbridge's stock price increase is fueled by its extensive $40 billion capital expansion majorly focused on gas transmission and renewable energy projects, alongside partnerships with tech giants for data center energy needs, contributing to its operational revenue streams.
  • Investment Outlook: Hold for Dividends, Purchase After Correction: While Enbridge offers stable dividends and strategic growth opportunities, it's advisable to wait for a price correction from its peak before buying, given its high valuation.
10 stocks we like better than Enbridge

Enbridge stock has jumped more than 10% since April to make a new high of $78.20. The price sure may give you cold feet, as the stock that you often saw trading in the $50–$55 range is suddenly edging towards $80. Enbridge is a fundamentally sound stock with stable dividend payments. It is strategically important for both America and Canada. But is this dividend stock worth buying at a 30% premium from its regular price of $55?

man gives stopping gesture

Source: Getty Images

What is driving Enbridge’s price upwards?

For a long time, Enbridge stock has been range-bound. It is known for its stable dividends from the multiple toll booths it has developed through oil and gas pipelines. It even diversified its infrastructure to include gas storage, utility, and renewable energy projects.

The company is expanding rapidly, having secured $40 billion in capital expenditure for growth projects, most of which are focused on gas transmission, distribution, and storage. How much is $40 billion for Enbridge? Excluding the cost of building pipelines, its massive infrastructure earned $20 billion in operating profit in 2025. From this $20 billion, $12.4 billion is distributable cash flow, of which 60–70% is paid out in dividends.

Enbridge is now looking to invest twice its operating income in new projects, which is a healthy ratio. As new projects come online, they start contributing to operating profits and the company compounds its revenue streams. In 2025, it placed $5 billion worth of assets into service, which means they are now generating revenue and paying for themselves.

In this normal course of Enbridge’s business, the data centres comes as a catalyst with its enormous energy needs. Like any energy company, Enbridge is tapping the opportunity to supply natural gas from natural gas-fired power plants to data centres for their cooling and power needs. Moreover, Enbridge has also partnered with hyperscalers, like Meta and Amazon, for renewable energy projects. The cherry on top is the oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) export opportunity to Asia, Europe, and Africa.

All this explains Enbridge’s more than 60% share price rally in the last two years.

Can it grow further?

Yes. During the same period, TC Pipeline stock jumped 84% as it became a pure-play gas pipeline company. Pembina Pipeline stock jumped 33% as overall demand surged.

Is Enbridge stock a buy at its all-time high?

The energy transmission infrastructure sector has been on an uptrend, with a focus on natural gas. Until 2025, these stocks had restricted growth because building pipelines requires several approvals, and many times, some projects are scrapped midway due to delayed approvals or denials.

Energy infrastructure projects accelerated in the last two years as the Canadian government expedited the approval process for critical infrastructure.

Will Enbridge’s share price rally continue?

A majority of Enbridge’s projects are scheduled to come online over the next two years. The stock could be a buy when it sees some correction in the summer season. Remember, Enbridge has leverage on its balance sheet that prevents its share price from increasing rapidly. However, it maintains its debt at 4.5x to 5.0x its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA), which helps manage cash flow and dividends.

Is Enbridge stock a sell at its all-time high?

If you purchased Enbridge stock during the pandemic when it traded below $45, the stock is worth holding. You have already locked in more than an 8% dividend yield. Enbridge is in a favourable environment and is preparing to unleash the potential of the transition to natural gas. Once the natural gas infrastructure is in place and Enbridge has diversified its revenue streams, shareholders could reap the benefits of higher dividend growth.

Final verdict

Enbridge is an evergreen stock to hold for its dividend stability and growth. However, it might be risky to buy the stock at its all-time high of $78. Investors could consider buying the stock when it falls to $70 as the uncertainty from the US-Iran war eases.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Enbridge, Meta Platforms, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

The #1 Stock I’d Keep Forever Inside a TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A renewable energy powerhouse with visible business growth potential is an ideal lifelong investment for a TFSA.

Read more »

truck transport on highway
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Growth in 2026

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Tourmaline's stock price is set to benefit from increasing domestic demand for natural gas, and strong LNG and liquids pricing.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Energy Stocks

The Surprising Reason Boring Utility Stocks Are Worth a Second Look Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why these three Canadian stocks with utility operations are some of the best to buy not just in 2026…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Energy Stocks

2 Bruised Dividend Titans Worth Buying on the Cheap

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another dividend titan worth buying and holding.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Energy Stocks

A Year Later: The Dividend Stock That Still Pays Like Clockwork

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) looks like a relative bargain this May.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Energy Stocks

Down 6%: This Dividend Stock Is Worth a Closer Look

| Andrew Walker

This stock has increased its dividend annually for decades.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

Is This Canadian Utility Stock an AI-Era Winner?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI may be digital, but the real bottleneck could be the power grid, and Hydro One owns the wires in…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

3 Strong Canadian Income Stocks That Raised Their Dividends Again

| Andrew Walker

These companies have delivered annual dividend growth for decades.

Read more »