Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Could a Recession Hit Canada? 2 TSX Stocks to Consider

Could a Recession Hit Canada? 2 TSX Stocks to Consider

Metro and Great-West could be two calm TSX holds if Canada’s economy slows, because they serve needs that don’t disappear in recessions.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Metro sells groceries and pharmacy essentials, and it’s still growing sales and earnings even as budgets tighten.
  • Great-West earns from insurance and retirement services, and it’s delivering strong profitability with a 3%+ dividend.
  • Neither is dirt cheap, but both can help steady a portfolio when growth gets scarce.
10 stocks we like better than Great-West Lifeco

Canada doesn’t look like it’s falling off a cliff. Yet the economy looks slower, pricier, and more fragile than it did a few years ago. The Bank of Canada expects moderate growth as the country adjusts to U.S. tariffs, while Ottawa’s spring update points to private-sector forecasts of just 1.1% real gross domestic product growth in 2026. That’s not a disaster, but it doesn’t leave much room for error if consumers pull back, oil shocks linger, or trade tensions get worse.

That’s where defensive TSX stocks can earn a place on a watch list. They won’t make a recession painless, and can still fall if the market sells off. Yet some businesses sell what people keep buying, while others collect premiums and fees from long-term financial needs. Metro (TSX:MRU) and Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) fit that idea in different ways. Together, they give investors something useful: exposure to basic household spending and long-range financial planning, rather than just another bet on a booming economy.

GettyImages-1394663007

Source: Getty Images

MRU

Metro shows grocery demand doesn’t disappear when households tighten budgets. People may trade down, skip restaurant meals, and watch flyers more closely. Yet they still need food, pharmacy products, and everyday essentials. Metro operates grocery banners such as Metro, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis, and Jean Coutu pharmacies. That mix gives it exposure to both discount shopping and steady pharmacy traffic.

Its latest quarter showed why investors often view this stock as a defensive compounder. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Metro’s sales rose 4.1% to $5.1 billion, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 8.8% to $1.11. Those aren’t surging numbers, but steadier ones, and steadiness can look pretty attractive when recession fears rise.

Metro also gives investors a modest dividend, recently yielding about 1.8%, with a quarterly payout of $0.4075. The payout ratio leaves room for reinvestment, buybacks, and future dividend increases. The catch is valuation. Metro trades around 19 times trailing earnings, so investors don’t exactly get a bargain. Labour costs, food inflation, theft, and competition can also pressure margins. Still, if Canada slows, Metro’s basic business should hold up better than many cyclical names.

GWO

Great-West Lifeco brings a different kind of recession defence. It owns Canada Life and operates across insurance, retirement, wealth, and asset management. Those businesses don’t avoid economic cycles. Markets affect fee income, credit losses can rise, and lower rates can change investment returns. But life insurance and retirement savings remain long-term needs, not impulse buys.

The company’s latest results looked strong. In the first quarter of 2026, GWO stock reported double-digit growth, with base return on equity above 19%. Its Canada segment delivered $352 million in base earnings, up 11% from last year. GWO stock also reported EPS of $1.37, ahead of expectations, and investors now collect a forward dividend yield around 3.3%.

True, a 3%-plus yield won’t make anyone rich overnight, but it can soften the ride if the market gets choppy. GWO stock also lifted its dividend by 10% earlier this year after reporting record 2025 base earnings. That signals confidence, though investors should still respect the risks. GWO stock has already had a strong run, with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio near 17. That looks richer than its own longer-term average. A deeper recession could also hit markets, employment, group benefits, and wealth-management assets, so these are all points to watch moving forward.

Bottom line

So, could a recession hit Canada? Yes. A shallow one wouldn’t shock anyone in this environment. But investors don’t need to hide in cash and hope for the best. Metro offers everyday-demand resilience, and GWO stock offers exposure to long-term insurance and retirement needs. All while collecting some income even with $7,000.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MRU$89.9777$1.63$125.51Quarterly$6,927.69
GWO$79.7087$2.56$222.72Quarterly$6,933.90

Neither stock looks risk free. Yet both could help investors stay invested if Canada’s economy gets colder. That’s the first real opportunity: staying calm before everyone else starts to panic.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $20,000 in 2026

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have delivered annual dividend increases for decades.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

Some of the Smartest Canadian Investors Are Piling Into This TSX Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

This TSX stock is trading cheaply, giving investors a chance to buy now, lock in a 4.5% yield, and take…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Stocks With Solid Yields Built for Steady Cash Flow in Any Market

| Daniel Da Costa

These TSX dividend stocks are reliable, offer compelling yields, and continually expand their operations, making them top picks today.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.2% Yield With Constant Paycheques

| Aditya Raghunath

KP Tissue stock offers a 6.2% dividend yield with monthly payouts and improving margins. Here's why it belongs in your…

Read more »

leader pulls ahead of the pack during bike race
Dividend Stocks

Chasing Passive Income? These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Yield 6.2% and Can Back It Up

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian companies are some of the safest high-yield dividend stocks you can buy on the TSX.

Read more »

infrastructure like highways enables economic growth
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Pair Will Power Canada’s Nation-Building Push in 2026

| Kay Ng

Investors looking for growth ideas should have this TSX pair on their radar.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 7 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX dividend stocks could help investors build reliable passive income and long-term wealth over the next seven years.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 1 Canadian Stock That is Perfection With a $7,000 TFSA Investment

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is way too cheap, but it's still worth a bet as banks soar.

Read more »