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This 6.7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

Automotive Properties REIT offers a reliable 6.7% yield on monthly payouts from a portfolio of auto dealership properties, with strong 2026 growth and a safer payout.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • Automotive Properties REIT (TSX: APR.UN) offers a 6.7% monthly distribution with an improving 78.6% AFFO payout ratio and 100% property occupancy rates.
  • First-quarter 2026 rental revenue rose 21.7% year over year, driven by acquisitions and built-in rent escalations.
10 stocks we like better than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

There’s something deeply satisfying about a payout that lands in your account every single month, without labouring for it. It lines up with real-world bills and, if reinvested, the monthly dividend can quietly compound wealth faster than quarterly payouts. One Canadian stock that has been delivering that monthly beat without interruption since late 2015 is Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:APR.UN). With a 6.7% distribution yield and a 15.4% total return already printed so far in 2026, it’s worth a closer look – but smart investors will always check under the hood.

looking backward in car mirror

Source: Getty Images

Automotive Properties REIT: A niche consolidator with growing scale

Automotive Properties REIT is a specialized landlord that focuses exclusively on automotive dealership properties, a fragmented market where many dealer groups still own their real estate privately. The REIT’s strategy is simple: acquire these properties, sign the sellers to long-term triple-net leases, and steadily build a coast-to-coast portfolio.

Today, that portfolio spans 95 commercial properties with roughly 3.5 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) across Canada and the United States. After adding 13 properties in 2025, the trust has already picked up four more so far this year. That growth pace tells you the consolidation story is very much alive, and each new acquisition feeds the trust’s cash flow base.

Accelerating growth in 2026

The acquisition engine is adding growth momentum in key areas. First-quarter 2026 rental revenue jumped 21.7% year over year, while net operating income rose 19.7%. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit – the metric that matters most for distribution safety – surged 19.1% compared to the same quarter a year earlier. Growth came from both newly acquired properties and contractual rent escalations baked into existing leases.

As a result, the REIT has been one of the top-performing Canadian REITs so far this year, posting a 15.4% total return.

That’s a nice gain for income investors, but it does raise a valuation question: after such a strong run, the units now trade at a thinner 10% discount to the REIT’s most recent Net Asset Value (NAV) of about $13.73 per unit. New investors aren’t getting much discount for that 6.7% yield as they could on other Canadian REITs today.

Buy APR.UN for a well-covered high yield monthly payout

High yield monthly dividends only matter if they’re dependable, and Automotive Properties REIT’s payout metrics offer significant comfort. The trust’s AFFO payout ratio improved to 78.6% during the first quarter of 2026, down from 81.4% a year ago. The REIT paid out less than 79 cents of every dollar of recurring distributable cash flow, leaving a reasonable buffer for cash flow bumps.

The underlying portfolio comfortably supports the distribution’s safety. Occupancy sits at 100%, and the average lease term is a lengthy 8.5 years. Long-term, triple-net leases mean tenants cover property taxes, insurance, and maintenance – keeping cash flows predictable.

Could payouts grow? The APR.UN monthly distribution was flat for nearly a decade before the trust raised it by 2.2% in August 2025. While the monthly cash stream is attractive, this is very much an income-first holding, and not a dividend-growth investment. Modest, irregular increases are possible when acquisitions permit, but investors shouldn’t bank on annual distribution hikes.

A bet on bricks-and-mortar auto retail

Will online car buying and the rise of electric vehicles make physical auto dealerships obsolete? That’s a fair investor question. It appears like auto retail remains a hands-on business. Cars still need test drives, trade-ins, financing, and servicing – all of which happen at a dealership. Major automakers continue to rely on the franchise dealer model, and the REIT’s tenants are large, well-established dealer groups. The trust’s 8.5-year lease term provides significant insulation from short-term retail trends, and the triple-net structure adds a layer of cost protection.

Investor takeaway

Automotive Properties REIT is a high-yield dividend stock to buy that gives income investors an appealing blend: a monthly-paying 6.7% yield backed by a consolidating portfolio of essential dealership real estate and an improving payout cushion. The current narrow discounts-to-net asset value may call for clear-eyed caution, while the flat distribution history reminds us this is a passive income workhorse, not a dividend growth stallion. The Canadian REIT is an intriguing monthly compounder – one that can turn a steady stream of cash into a powerful long-term asset.

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Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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