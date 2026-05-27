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Why BCE’s Dividend Is in the Spotlight

BCE just cut its dividend hard and now investors have to decide if the reset makes it safer.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • BCE cut its dividend to free up cash for debt and network spending, even though it hurts income investors.
  • The business still generates big cash flow, but telecom needs heavy investment and faces tough competition.
  • If management stabilizes earnings and reduces leverage, today’s lower-priced BCE could rebound with a still-solid yield.
10 stocks we like better than Bce

BCE (TSX:BCE)’s dividend used to look almost untouchable. Now it’s the whole story. That’s the strange spot BCE stock finds itself in today. For years, many Canadian investors treated the telecom giant like a steady income machine. Canadians still needed wireless plans, internet, television, and business connectivity. BCE stock paid a rich dividend, raised it often, and gave retirees and Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors a familiar name to hold through rough markets.

Then the math changed. BCE stock cut its annualized common dividend to $1.75 per share from $3.99, ending one of the most watched income streaks on the TSX. The new payout still gives the stock a yield near 5.1% at writing. Yet investors still need to know: Is it safe?

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

BCE

BCE stock remains one of Canada’s largest communications companies. It owns Bell Canada, Bell Mobility, Bell Media, fibre networks, wireless assets, and business technology services. That gives it a wide footprint across everyday Canadian life. The company still serves millions of customers, and telecom services remain essential.

That’s why BCE stock still draws income investors. It now offers a much lower dividend than before, but the lower payout could give management more room to invest, pay down debt, and deal with higher interest costs. A smaller dividend can hurt in the short run, but it can also protect the business if the old payout stretched too far.

The latest quarter gave investors reasons to keep watching. In the first quarter of 2026, BCE stock reported operating revenue of $6.2 billion, up 4% from last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 2.9% to $2.6 billion. Free cash flow increased 0.8% to $804 million. Those numbers show BCE stock still generates large cash flows from a mature business.

Comeback kid

The dividend spotlight comes from the gap between stability and strain. BCE stock has reliable revenue sources, but it also operates in a capital-heavy industry. Fibre, 5G networks, spectrum, customer equipment, and media rights all demand money. The company also carries debt, and higher rates made that debt more painful. Add competition in wireless and internet, plus pressure in traditional media, and the old dividend looked harder to defend.

Management also shifted the story. BCE stock sold non-core assets, reduced the dividend, and focused on growth areas such as fibre, wireless, enterprise services, and digital technology. That makes the valuation interesting. BCE stock trades far below the highs it reached during the low-rate years, when income investors paid up for stable yields. Today, the stock looks cheaper because investors distrust the dividend story trading at 5 times earnings. If the reset works, BCE stock could offer both income and recovery potential. A 5.1% yield from a major telecom still has appeal, especially inside a TFSA where dividends can compound tax-free.

But investors shouldn’t pretend the risk vanished. A dividend cut can rebuild a company’s footing, but it can also tell investors the business faced more pressure than they expected. BCE stock still must prove it can grow earnings, reduce leverage, and keep cash flow moving in the right direction. Another disappointment would likely hit the stock hard, even after the cut.

Bottom line

So, is BCE stock a buy? For conservative income investors, it’s no longer the automatic choice it once was. For patient investors who can handle some uncertainty, the reset may have made the stock more realistic. BCE’s dividend sits in the spotlight because investors have to judge it on cash flow, not reputation. That may feel uncomfortable, but it also makes the opportunity clearer. Especially while earning income from $7,000 off that 5% yield.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BCE$34.13205$1.75$358.75Quarterly$6,996.65

All in all, a lower payout, steadier balance sheet performance, and a still-useful yield could make BCE stock worth holding again.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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