A Strong TFSA Stock Offering a 6.1% Yield and Monthly Paycheques

Want to earn Tax-free monthly income in your TFSA? This TSX royalty stock yields 6.1% with a diversified top-line cash-flow rich model.

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Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV) collects royalties from top-line sales of stable brands like Mr. Lube, shielding it from operational volatility.

Building a reliable stream of passive income inside your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the smartest wealth-building moves a Canadian investor can make. Any capital gains and dividends earned within a TFSA are completely shielded from the Canada Revenue Agency. Therefore, picking the right high-yield stock can supercharge your compound interest over time.

If you are hunting for consistent monthly dividend paycheques without taking on excessive operational risk, one small-cap TSX monthly dividend stock deserves a spot on your radar: Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX:DIV).

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The secret behind DIV stock’s juicy 6.1% yield

Diversified Royalty doesn’t operate corporate storefronts, manage complex supply chains, or deal with rising labour costs. Instead, it owns the intellectual property and trademarks for well-known multi-location businesses and franchises, licensing them back to operators in exchange for a slice of top-line revenue.

Its diversified revenue model creates a powerful strategic moat. Because DIV collects its royalties from top-line sales rather than bottom-line profits, the company is beautifully insulated from the operational pressures that may hit normal operational margins from time to time.

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Its heavyweight crown jewel is Mr. Lube + Tires, the leading quick-lube automotive maintenance provider in Canada. Since car maintenance is a non-discretionary expense, this segment provides incredible stability. In fact, DIV just doubled down on this strength by completing a massive $235 million acquisition of the Mr. Lube franchisor business in June 2026. To support its ongoing growth initiatives, the company also launched a $50 million underwritten public offering of common shares at $4.66 on June 25. The successful equity raise showcases the royalty collector’s strong institutional banking support.

First-quarter triumphs support monthly payouts

Skeptics often worry that a high dividend yield signals a business in distress, but DIV’s fresh Q1 2026 financial results tell a very different story.

During the first quarter of 2026, the company generated $17.5 million in revenue, marking a solid increase from the $15.6 million reported during the same period in 2025. This steady top-line growth is supported by the predictable nature of its diversified royalty portfolio, which also includes growth brands like Oxford Learning Centres, BarBurrito, and Cheba Hut.

Furthermore, DIV recently restructured its legacy Air Miles royalty stream into a fixed, 10-year annual payment of $3.9 million guaranteed by the Bank of Montreal. This smart corporate move successfully turned a historically volatile and sequentially declining asset into a secure, high-credit cash flow generator.

Is the dividend safe for sustained tax-free monthly paycheques?

At recent prices, Diversified Royalty stock’s stable monthly cash dividend of $0.02 per share yields a juicy 6.1% yield, annually.

Management raised the payout by 10% in June 2025 and by another 3.5% in November as it saw fit to do so. However, dividend increases are on pause this year as the company acquires new assets.

DIV Dividend data by YCharts

The first-quarter dividend payout ratio of 101.1% of distributable cash flow may appear too high. However, this is mostly a result of seasonality. First-quarter payout rates are usually elevated. Dividends comprised 88.1% of distributable cash flow in 2025, making the payout appear sustainable, historically.

For a TFSA investor, the DIV dividend rate means a $20,000 investment could generate roughly $1,220 in annual passive income, or just over $100 deposited directly into your account every single month, totally tax-free. With a payout ratio potentially in the high-80% range for 2026, the dividend looks reasonably well covered.

Investor takeaway

The Diversified Royalty Corp.’s monthly payout appears attractive for passive income purposes. However, it’s not entirely risk-free. Some cash flow from consumer-facing brands like Mr. Mikes Restaurants may be negatively impacted by a severe economic downturn that curbs discretionary spending. Further, DIV is currently in non-binding discussions with Sutton Group Realty for a potential reduction in royalties. The Sutton royalty is already under pressure following a 33.3% relief that extends through December 2026. DIV may end up writing down intangible assets related to the Sutton asset.

However, with its unique top-line royalty structure, a blockbuster acquisition to lock in Mr. Lube’s dominance, and a strong first-quarter earnings report in the books, Diversified Royalty stock is a compelling passive income investment candidate. Investors who want a diversified, cash-generating workhorse to create a TFSA with steady monthly distributions may consider this 6.1% yielder as an exceptional place to start.