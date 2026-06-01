These high-yield dividend stocks are built to deliver steady income and strong total returns in the current environment.

The Bank of Canada Is Holding Rates — These 2 Dividend Stocks Look Built for the Pause

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The Bank of Canada’s rate pause is making dependable dividend stocks more attractive, particularly companies with stable cash flows and high yields.

The Bank of Canada has once again left its benchmark interest rate unchanged, giving income investors a fresh reason to look beyond traditional fixed-income investments.

When rates stop rising, the yields on many safe-haven assets tend to level off. That can make high-quality dividend stocks attractive. Moreover, Canadian stocks with a proven track record of increasing dividends can help offset inflation by putting more cash in shareholders’ pockets year after year.

With the Bank of Canada signalling a continued pause, here are two top dividend stocks that look built to deliver steady income and strong total returns in the current environment. These Canadian stocks are backed by fundamentally strong businesses and have resilient payouts.

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Top high-yield dividend stock #1: Enbridge

With interest rates remaining unchanged, investors seeking dependable passive income may find an attractive opportunity in Enbridge (TSX:ENB). The Canadian energy infrastructure giant is one of the country’s most reliable dividend stocks, as reflected in its 70 years of steady dividend payments and consistent annual increases dating back to 1995.

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Supporting its payouts is its resilient business model. Enbridge generates much of its revenue from regulated assets and long-term contracts. This allows the company to maintain a steady cash flow regardless of short-term fluctuations in commodity prices. Further, its payouts are supported by a sustainable payout ratio, leaving room to fund expansion projects and maintain dividend growth.

The company’s long-term outlook also remains encouraging. Management recently reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, projecting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $20.2 billion to $20.8 billion, alongside growth in distributable cash flow and earnings per share. Beyond 2026, Enbridge expects earnings and cash flow to rise by roughly 5% annually, creating a solid foundation for future dividend increases.

Supporting this outlook is a secured $39 billion project backlog, most of which is backed by long-term contracts or regulated frameworks that provide visibility into future revenue. At the same time, Enbridge continues to benefit from resilient North American energy demand while pursuing new opportunities linked to rising electricity consumption, including AI-driven data centres and energy transition projects.

Overall, with interest rates holding steady and multiple growth catalysts in place, Enbridge appears well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders for years to come.

Top high-yield dividend stock #2: Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is another top stock to consider as the Bank of Canada holds interest rates steady. With a resilient portfolio, growing cash flow, and a nearly 5% yield, this industrial real estate investment trust is well-positioned to benefit from a stable rate environment.

It has a diversified portfolio of warehouses, distribution centres, and logistics properties across Canada, Europe, and the United States. That geographic diversification helps reduce risk while providing a steady stream of rental income from some of the world’s most important industrial markets.

Demand for modern industrial space remains strong despite ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty. That resilience was reflected in Dream Industrial’s first-quarter 2026 results, with portfolio occupancy reaching 95.7%. Strong leasing activity and rising rental rates continue to support growing cash flow and dependable monthly distributions.

Investors are currently receiving a monthly distribution of $0.058 per unit, yielding about 4.9%. At the same time, operating performance remains solid, with net rental income increasing 6.6% year over year to $97.8 million in the latest quarter.

Dream Industrial is also creating additional value through solar energy projects, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and telecommunications assets such as cell towers. These initiatives are generating new recurring revenue streams and enhancing the REIT’s long-term growth prospects.

Several structural trends could further support future growth. Businesses continue to reconfigure supply chains, nearshoring activity is expanding, and demand for logistics infrastructure remains elevated. With high occupancy, growing cash flow, and expanding alternative revenue sources, Dream Industrial REIT is likely to sustain its payouts.