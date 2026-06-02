1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

Given its healthy fundamentals, expanding asset base, attractive dividend yield, and discounted stock price, Sienna represents an appealing buying opportunity for long-term investors.

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Despite recent increases in leverage, Sienna's expansion initiatives, strategic acquisitions, and improved occupancy and margins position it well to manage debt and sustain consistent dividend payouts, enhancing its appeal amid current market conditions.

Sienna Senior Living offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors with its strong operating performance, favorable demographic-driven growth prospects, and robust monthly dividend yield of 4.49%.

Dividend stocks can be excellent tools for long-term wealth creation, offering investors the dual benefits of steady income and capital appreciation. Companies that pay consistent dividends often operate mature, cash-generating businesses with resilient operating models, making them relatively less vulnerable to economic downturns and market volatility.

While Canadian equity markets have rebounded strongly in recent weeks, several quality dividend stocks still trade meaningfully below their recent highs. One such stock is Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA), which remains approximately 13.4% below its 52-week high. Against this backdrop, let’s examine the company’s recent performance, growth prospects, and dividend profile to assess whether the current pullback presents an attractive buying opportunity.

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Sienna’s first-quarter performance

Sienna offers a broad range of senior living services, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized care programs. The company delivered a strong first-quarter performance last month, with revenue rising 17.3% year over year to $286.3 million, driven by solid growth across both its retirement and long-term care (LTC) segments.

Acquisitions, higher occupancy levels, rental rate increases, and increased care revenue supported revenue growth in the retirement segment. Meanwhile, the LTC segment benefited from higher direct care funding, increased revenue from private accommodations, and $1.1 million in retroactive government funding from the British Columbia government.

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Supported by strong revenue growth, Sienna’s net operating income increased 26.6% year over year to $58.1 million, despite higher labour, repair, and maintenance expenses. The company’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) rose 45.1% to $10.9 million, while AFFO per share increased 23.5% to $0.35. Additionally, its AFFO payout ratio improved significantly, falling from 86% in the prior-year quarter to 68.5%, reflecting stronger operating performance.

However, the company’s leverage metrics weakened slightly during the quarter. Sienna’s net debt-to-adjusted gross book value ratio increased from 33.3% to 37.1%, primarily due to acquisition-related mortgages and the issuance of $250 million in unsecured debentures last December. Its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) ratio also rose 80 basis points year over year to 6.9 times.

Let’s now examine the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Sienna’s growth prospects

Canada’s aging population presents a significant long-term growth opportunity for Sienna. According to Statistics Canada, the number of Canadians aged 85 and older could increase from 1 million in 2026 to 2.5 million by 2046. This demographic trend could drive sustained demand for senior living and long-term care services, positioning Sienna well for future growth.

Amid this favourable backdrop, Sienna continues to expand its operations through both organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. As of May 5, the company had acquired approximately $188 million worth of assets this year and expects to maintain an active acquisition strategy in the coming quarters. In addition, Sienna has a strong redevelopment pipeline, including a 448-bed long-term care community in Toronto, with construction expected to begin in the second half of this year.

Alongside its expansion efforts, the company remains focused on portfolio optimization, improving occupancy levels in its retirement segment, and enhancing margins and net operating income. Management expects occupancy in the retirement segment to exceed 95%, while margins could improve by 100 to 150 basis points. The company also projects net operating income growth of approximately 10% in the retirement segment and low- to mid-single-digit growth in the LTC segment this year.

Considering these growth initiatives, favourable demographic trends, and improving operational performance, Sienna appears well-positioned to deliver healthy, long-term growth.

Investors’ takeaway

Although Sienna has faced some pressure recently due to rising leverage, its strong operating performance and favourable long-term growth prospects suggest the company remains well-positioned to manage its debt obligations while continuing to reward shareholders with steady dividend payments. The company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.08 per share, yielding 4.5%.

In addition, Sienna trades at approximately 1.9 times analysts’ projected sales for the next four quarters, which appears reasonable given its growth potential and improving operational performance. Considering its healthy fundamentals, expanding asset base, and attractive dividend yield, I believe Sienna represents an appealing buying opportunity for long-term investors.