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Growth, Value, Dividends: 1 Canadian Stock in Each Category to Buy Immediately

If you’re building a balanced portfolio in 2026, these three Canadian stocks are worth considering.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • BlackBerry (TSX:BB) is benefiting from strong momentum in cybersecurity and intelligent software markets.
  • Atkinsrealis (TSX:ATRL) combines solid earnings growth with a massive $20 billion project backlog.
  • Fortis (TSX:FTS) offers dependable dividends backed by long-term regulated utility growth.
10 stocks we like better than AtkinsRéalis Group

Investors often debate whether growth, value, or dividend stocks offer the best long-term returns. In reality, a well-rounded portfolio can benefit from exposure to all three. Growth stocks can drive capital appreciation, value stocks can provide attractive risk-reward opportunities, and dividend stocks can generate dependable income while helping reduce volatility.

In this article, I’ll highlight one top Canadian stock in each category that could deliver strong returns in the years ahead.

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Growth: BlackBerry stock

For growth-focused investors, the stock I’d start with is BlackBerry (TSX:BB), a Canadian tech firm that has been reinventing itself while gaining traction in cybersecurity and embedded software. The Waterloo-based company provides intelligent software solutions for governments and enterprises around the world.

In its latest quarter (ended in February), BlackBerry delivered 10% year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth, marking a return to top-line growth for fiscal 2026. Its QNX division, which develops embedded software used across industries, generated record quarterly revenue of US$78.7 million, up 20% YoY.

Momentum isn’t limited to QNX. BlackBerry’s secure communications segment also returned to YoY growth last quarter as demand for digital sovereignty solutions increased, along with rising global defence spending. Meanwhile, its operating cash flow rose 9% YoY to US$45.6 million.

BlackBerry stock closed at $14.23 on June 2, giving it a market cap of $8.3 billion. Its shares have climbed an impressive 174% so far in 2026 alone, reflecting growing investor confidence. With its QNX platform embedded in more than 275 million vehicles worldwide and expanding into robotics and physical artificial intelligence (AI) applications, I expect BlackBerry stock to continue soaring.

Value: Atkinsrealis stock

For investors looking for value backed by strong fundamentals, Atkinsrealis Group (TSX:ATRL) could be worth considering today. Based in Montreal, this engineering services firm runs its business across multiple global markets and provides consulting, design, project management, and infrastructure solutions.

The company’s first-quarter results highlighted the strength of its business. Its quarterly revenue jumped 18% YoY to $3 billion, while its segment-adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) grew 12%, backed by strong execution across its engineering services and nuclear operations.

One of the most attractive aspects of the business is its solid backlog. Atkinsrealis currently has about $20 billion in contracted work, providing excellent revenue visibility for the years ahead.

Despite these strong fundamentals, ATRL stock has dived by around 15% over the last three months to currently trade at $80.99 per share. Given the company’s strong balance sheet, financial flexibility, and expanding opportunities in nuclear energy, I wouldn’t be surprised if this value stock witnesses a strong recovery in the near term.

A dividend stock built for the long run

When it comes to dependable income, Fortis (TSX:FTS) remains one of Canada’s most respected dividend stocks. The utility operator has a diversified portfolio of regulated electric and gas assets across North America.

In the latest quarter ended in March 2026, the company posted adjusted net profit of $501 million, nearly flat on a YoY basis. It also invested $1.4 billion in capital projects during the quarter, keeping pace with its annual capital plan of $5.6 billion.

Its large-scale projects, such as the Big Cedar Load Expansion and Tilbury Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Storage Expansion projects, could turn out to be important drivers of future growth for the utility firm.

Going forward, Fortis plans to increase its rate base from $42.4 billion in 2025 to $57.9 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 7%. That growth is expected to support annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% through 2030, making Fortis an attractive option for investors seeking reliable and growing income.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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