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TFSA Investors: 1 Perfect Monthly Dividend Stock With a 6% Yield

SmartCentres could give TFSA investors a 6% monthly “rent cheque” without the midnight repair calls.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • SmartCentres pays a 6% monthly distribution backed by high occupancy across Canadian shopping centres.
  • Its payout ratio is tight, so investors should watch cash flow and rising interest costs.
  • New developments could drive growth, but high debt and retail risks could pressure future distributions.

Owning rental property sounds wonderfully passive until someone calls about water coming through the ceiling. A real estate investment trust (REIT) can send rent-derived income to a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) every month while somebody else handles the ladder.

Income earned inside a TFSA generally grows and can be withdrawn tax-free. The 2026 contribution limit is $7,000, although unused room carries forward and withdrawals normally return as room the following calendar year. Investors should still verify their personal limit before contributing.

Monthly distributions also make reinvestment easier and can help retirees match income with expenses. Payment frequency doesn’t make a distribution safer, however. Investors must examine occupancy, recurring cash flow, debt, and the percentage of available funds being distributed.

A 6% yield with room for growth can therefore be more attractive than a double-digit yield hanging on by its fingernails. Among Canada’s monthly dividend stocks, one familiar collection of shopping centres offers an unusually appealing balance.

monthly calendar with clock

Source: Getty Images

SRU

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) owns 200 properties across Canada. Its portfolio primarily comprises value-oriented shopping centres anchored by dependable retailers selling groceries, clothing, household goods, and other items Canadians still need when the economy becomes grumpy.

SmartCentres REIT collects rent from those tenants and distributes part of the resulting cash flow to unitholders. Its latest monthly payment is $0.15 per unit, or $1.85 annually. At a price of around $30, that produces a 6.1% yield.

First-quarter occupancy stood at 97.6% before reaching 98% by the May results announcement. The adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio was 90.6%. That leaves some coverage, although considerably less wiggle room than investors might find under a Walmart-sized roof.

Growth beyond the shopping cart

SmartCentres REIT is also building rather than merely collecting rent. A pre-leased Canadian Tire flagship in Toronto is expected to reach possession during the third quarter, while new shopping-centre projects in Kingston and Winnipeg should begin construction later this year.

Second-quarter results arrive after the market closes on August 6. Investors should watch whether rent growth and new leasing can offset higher interest expenses, which helped reduce adjusted FFO per unit during the first quarter.

At $30.32, a $7,000 contribution would purchase 230 full units and leave $26.40 uninvested. That position would generate approximately $425.50 annually, or $35.46 per month. Reinvesting those distributions at the same price could purchase approximately 14 additional shares during the first year. Those would then produce their own monthly income, turning one contribution into an increasingly productive little rent collector.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SRU.UN$30.32230$1.85$425.50Monthly$6,973.60

Bottom line

The recent price also sits approximately 16% below SmartCentre REIT’s first-quarter net asset value of $36.19 per unit. That discount offers some value, although a REIT’s properties can be worth less than management’s estimates if borrowing costs or capitalization rates rise.

Yet SmartCentres REIT carries substantial debt, while higher refinancing costs could pressure cash flow and distribution coverage. Development delays, weaker retail tenants, or a housing slowdown could also restrain growth. Distributions aren’t guaranteed, and the current payment has produced limited growth in recent years.

For TFSA investors who already hold a diversified portfolio, SmartCentres REIT may be the closest thing to a “perfect” 6% monthly payer. If its new developments begin adding rent while occupancy remains near full, today’s $35 TFSA paycheque could become considerably more useful over the years ahead.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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