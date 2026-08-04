TFSA Investors: 1 Perfect Monthly Dividend Stock With a 6% Yield

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New developments could drive growth, but high debt and retail risks could pressure future distributions.

Its payout ratio is tight, so investors should watch cash flow and rising interest costs.

Owning rental property sounds wonderfully passive until someone calls about water coming through the ceiling. A real estate investment trust (REIT) can send rent-derived income to a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) every month while somebody else handles the ladder.

Income earned inside a TFSA generally grows and can be withdrawn tax-free. The 2026 contribution limit is $7,000, although unused room carries forward and withdrawals normally return as room the following calendar year. Investors should still verify their personal limit before contributing.

Monthly distributions also make reinvestment easier and can help retirees match income with expenses. Payment frequency doesn’t make a distribution safer, however. Investors must examine occupancy, recurring cash flow, debt, and the percentage of available funds being distributed.

A 6% yield with room for growth can therefore be more attractive than a double-digit yield hanging on by its fingernails. Among Canada’s monthly dividend stocks, one familiar collection of shopping centres offers an unusually appealing balance.

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SRU

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) owns 200 properties across Canada. Its portfolio primarily comprises value-oriented shopping centres anchored by dependable retailers selling groceries, clothing, household goods, and other items Canadians still need when the economy becomes grumpy.

SmartCentres REIT collects rent from those tenants and distributes part of the resulting cash flow to unitholders. Its latest monthly payment is $0.15 per unit, or $1.85 annually. At a price of around $30, that produces a 6.1% yield.

First-quarter occupancy stood at 97.6% before reaching 98% by the May results announcement. The adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio was 90.6%. That leaves some coverage, although considerably less wiggle room than investors might find under a Walmart-sized roof.

Growth beyond the shopping cart

SmartCentres REIT is also building rather than merely collecting rent. A pre-leased Canadian Tire flagship in Toronto is expected to reach possession during the third quarter, while new shopping-centre projects in Kingston and Winnipeg should begin construction later this year.

Second-quarter results arrive after the market closes on August 6. Investors should watch whether rent growth and new leasing can offset higher interest expenses, which helped reduce adjusted FFO per unit during the first quarter.

At $30.32, a $7,000 contribution would purchase 230 full units and leave $26.40 uninvested. That position would generate approximately $425.50 annually, or $35.46 per month. Reinvesting those distributions at the same price could purchase approximately 14 additional shares during the first year. Those would then produce their own monthly income, turning one contribution into an increasingly productive little rent collector.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SRU.UN $30.32 230 $1.85 $425.50 Monthly $6,973.60

Bottom line

The recent price also sits approximately 16% below SmartCentre REIT’s first-quarter net asset value of $36.19 per unit. That discount offers some value, although a REIT’s properties can be worth less than management’s estimates if borrowing costs or capitalization rates rise.

Yet SmartCentres REIT carries substantial debt, while higher refinancing costs could pressure cash flow and distribution coverage. Development delays, weaker retail tenants, or a housing slowdown could also restrain growth. Distributions aren’t guaranteed, and the current payment has produced limited growth in recent years.

For TFSA investors who already hold a diversified portfolio, SmartCentres REIT may be the closest thing to a “perfect” 6% monthly payer. If its new developments begin adding rent while occupancy remains near full, today’s $35 TFSA paycheque could become considerably more useful over the years ahead.