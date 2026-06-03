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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 3

After reaching another all-time high on Tuesday, the TSX enters today’s session with investors watching oil prices, Middle East developments, and fresh U.S. economic data for clues about the market’s next move.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
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Key Points
  • The TSX climbed 435 points to a record high on Tuesday, driven by strong oil prices, robust U.S. job openings data, and optimism about U.S.-Iran negotiations.
  • Celestica's stock surged 11% after Aviz Networks and EPS Global launched new AI-ready networking solutions using Celestica’s switching hardware.
  • TSX investors will be watching oil prices closely today as U.S.-Iran tensions continue, while U.S. jobs and PMI data could also help shape market direction.
10 stocks we like better than Celestica

Canadian equities resumed their upward momentum on Tuesday as strengthening oil prices, much stronger-than-expected U.S. job openings data, and hopes for progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations lifted investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 435 points, or 1.3%, to settle at a fresh record high of 35,169, registering its biggest single-day percentage gain in over a month.

Despite weakness in some tech and healthcare stocks, strong intraday gains in other key sectors, such as energy, financials, and mining, lifted the TSX benchmark to new heights.

The latest Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report showed U.S. job openings rose by 731,000 to 7.6 million in April, pointing to resilient labour demand despite signs of slower hiring. The upbeat data helped ease concerns about an economic slowdown, while firm crude prices likely supported TSX energy stocks. Investors also monitored Middle East headlines after President Donald Trump said talks with Iran remained active and signalled a possible deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and extend the ceasefire within the next week.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Celestica (TSX:CLS) jumped 11% to $652.82 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in CLS stock came after Aviz Networks and EPS Global launched new artificial intelligence (AI)-ready networking solutions built on Celestica’s switching hardware, highlighting growing demand for its data centre infrastructure products.

Investors also appeared encouraged by the turnkey offering’s potential to speed up the deployment of modern network architectures for enterprises, service providers, and AI infrastructure operators, which could further support demand for Celestica’s high-performance networking platforms. Notably, CLS stock has surged by more than 66% so far in the second quarter.

Energy Fuels, Discovery Silver, and 5N Plus were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 9.5%.

On the flip side, Thomson Reuters, TMX Group, Shopify, and Bausch Health slipped by more than 5% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, BlackBerry, Manulife Financial, Telus, and Suncor Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil prices extended their gains for a third straight day in early Wednesday trading, which could give TSX energy stocks a boost at the open as investors monitor fresh U.S.-Iran tensions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military carried out self-defence strikes against Iranian targets after attempted attacks across the Middle East. At the same time, markets are still watching for any concrete progress on a potential deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Until there is more clarity, crude prices may stay volatile, giving Canadian oil and gas producers another potential catalyst.

With no major domestic economic releases due, Canadian investors will keep an eye on the latest non-farm employment change and services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) figures this morning.

On the corporate events front, the TSX-listed Transcontinental and Descartes Systems Group will announce their latest quarterly results today after the closing bell.

Market movers on the TSX today

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry, Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Descartes Systems Group, TELUS, TMX Group, and Thomson Reuters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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