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Is a $109,000 TFSA Actually Realistic for the Average Canadian?

Here’s how consistent contributions, time, and investment growth can make it possible.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
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Key Points
  • Impressive Potential of a $109,000 TFSA: The TFSA can grow significantly over time, with the 2026 cumulative contribution limit reaching $109,000, potentially yielding $350 monthly with a 4% dividend.
  • Investment Opportunities to Build Wealth: Suggested investments such as Royal Bank, Fortis, and iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF provide diversification, stability, and reliable income to enhance TFSA growth.
  • Broader Market Gains and Long-term Growth: Utilizing a mix of different assets and reinvesting dividends can help a TFSA balance flourish, even if individual contributions don't hit the maximum.

The thought of having a $109,000 TFSA is impressive. The TFSA is one of the best wealth-building tools available to Canadians, and even with a 4% dividend, that could provide an income of about $350 per month.

That’s especially powerful when considering that housing expenses, groceries, and the levels of debt Canadians hold are rising.

The $109,000 TFSA number isn’t an average that Canadians have invested. It represents the maximum cumulative contribution room available in 2026 to someone who was at least 18 years old and a Canadian resident when the TFSA launched in 2009.

Most Canadians have nowhere near $109,000 in their TFSA today.

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About that $109,000 TFSA number

The TFSA began in 2009, and its annual contribution room has gradually accumulated since then.

The limit for 2026 is $7,000, bringing that cumulative total to $109,000. Unused room also carries forward, so investors don’t lose it when they can’t contribute the maximum in a given year.

Investors don’t need to contribute the entire amount to build that $109,000 TFSA. That’s because within a TFSA, dividends, interest, and capital gains inside the account don’t count as contributions.

Those gains continue to compound without reducing available investing room.

So, what investments could help build that $109,000 TFSA? Here are three options to consider.

Royal Bank offers growth and reliable income

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is the largest of Canada’s big bank stocks.

The bank has several major businesses, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets. That diversification has helped Royal Bank generate reliable profits across different economic environments for over a century.

As of the time of writing, Royal Bank offers a yield of 2.4%. The bank has paid dividends for over a century and offers over a decade of annual increases.

In other words, as part of this $109,000 TFSA, Royal Bank also offers the potential for that income to increase through future dividend growth.

Fortis adds stability to the portfolio

Next up for our portfolio is Fortis (TSX:FTS). Fortis is one of the largest utility stocks in North America with a portfolio of regulated utility assets.

The essential services that Fortis provides make it one of the market’s most defensive picks. Fortis’ stable revenue stream allows the company to invest predictably in growth initiatives and pay its dividend.

As of the time of writing, that dividend carries a yield of 3.2%. Fortis has also provided annual increases to that dividend for 52 consecutive years. That makes it one of just two Dividend Kings in Canada.

XIU provides instant diversification

Rounding out the three investments in this $109,000 TFSA is an ETF. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU) offers investors instant diversification. The fund provides exposure to 60 of the largest Canadian companies across multiple sectors of the economy.

That includes the big banks, energy producers, utilities, telecoms and other established businesses. The main advantage for investors is the diversification effect of owning a basket of the largest businesses rather than relying on an individual stock.

This also allows the fund to realize gains from the broader market. As of the time of writing, XIU has gained 30% over the trailing 12 months.

In terms of a dividend, the ETF offers a 2.2% yield that is paid out quarterly.

Is a $109,000 TFSA really average?

The $109,000 TFSA number reflects the maximum contribution room accumulated since the TFSA launched in 2009. According to the CRA, the average investor balance is lower.

Fortunately, with the right investments and reinvested dividends, that balance can grow quickly.

Here’s how the three investments could generate over $2,800 annually when the $109,000 is split between them. Investors who don’t need the income can reinvest it to support further growth.

CompanyRecent PriceTotal InvestedNo. of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Royal Bank of Canada$295.86$36,000121$7.04$851.84Quarterly
Fortis$79.18$36,000454$2.56$1,162.24Quarterly
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF$54.00$37,000685$1.17$801.45Quarterly
    Total:$2,815.53 

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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