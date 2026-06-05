Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 5

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 5

After climbing to a fresh all-time high on Thursday, the TSX enters today’s session with investors focused on jobs data and developments in the Middle East that could influence the market’s next move.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • The TSX surged 416 points on Thursday to a fresh record high, driven by gains in healthcare, financial, and industrial stocks as investors looked past geopolitical concerns.
  • Descartes Systems rose over 5% after strong quarterly results, while TransAlta dropped 10.4% due to concerns over share dilution from a new offering.
  • Investors will watch for U.S. and Canada jobs reports at the open today, with Middle East tensions also expected to influence market volatility.
10 stocks we like better than Descartes Systems Group

Canadian stocks jumped sharply on Thursday as investors looked past geopolitical tensions and newly proposed U.S. tariffs on certain Canadian exports, focusing instead on signs of progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations and improving global market sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 416 points, or 1.2%, to close at a fresh record high of 35,217, recovering all of the previous session’s losses and extending its strong 2026 rally to over 11%.

While all key TSX sectors ended the session in positive territory, the rally was mainly driven by solid gains in healthcare, financial, and industrial stocks, with improving risk appetite helping investors rotate back into economically sensitive areas of the market.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Curaleaf, Bausch Health Companies, and Constellation Software were the day’s top-performing TSX stocks, as they surged by at least 5.5% each.

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) also climbed by more than 5% to $108.34 per share, making it among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This rally in DSG stock came after the Waterloo-headquartered software provider reported record April quarter results.

During the quarter, Descartes’s revenue rose 15% year-over-year to US$193.6 million, while net profit jumped 34% to US$48.5 million. The company’s strong profitability, growing cash flow, and continued demand for its logistics and supply chain software solutions gave investors a reason to cheer. On a year-to-date basis, however, DSG stock is still down 10%.

In contrast, shares of TransAlta (TSX:TA) plunged by 10.4% after the power producer announced a $350 million bought-deal common share offering to help fund its US$1 billion acquisition of two natural gas-fired power facilities in Colorado.

While the deal is expected to help TransAlta add about US$80 million in annual adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and US$33 million in free cash flow, investors remained concerned about the potential dilution from the new share issuance.

Transcontinental, Celestica, and Energy Fuels also fell by at least 3.9% each, making them among the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, BlackBerry, Enbridge, and Barrick Mining were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Oil and gas prices were mixed in early morning trading on Friday, while metals prices across the board fell sharply. These commodity price moves could create a negative backdrop for the resource-heavy TSX at the open today, with weakness expected in mining stocks.

Canadian investors will closely monitor jobs reports from both sides of the border this morning, as the data could provide fresh insight into labour market strength and influence expectations for future interest rate decisions.

At the same time, TSX investors may also keep an eye on fresh Middle East headlines after reports of an explosion near Oman’s Mina al Fahal oil terminal and renewed clashes between Israel and Hezbollah raised questions about the durability of recent ceasefire efforts. Any disruption to regional energy infrastructure or shipping routes could quickly affect crude prices and influence sentiment toward Canadian energy stocks.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry, Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Constellation Software, Descartes Systems Group, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

Abstract technology background image with standing businessman
Top TSX Stocks

The Canadian Companies Building AI Infrastructure and Why They Matter

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian companies building AI infrastructure are powering the nation’s digital future. Here’s why Hydro One, Emera, and Brookfield Infrastructure matter.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 4

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX pulled back from record highs on Wednesday as rising geopolitical tensions pushed investors into a more cautious mood,…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Yield Looks Almost Too Good – Here’s What the Numbers Actually Show

| Demetris Afxentiou

Discover whether this ETF with its ultra-high TSX dividend yield is truly sustainable from its payout, strategy, and underlying numbers.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 3

| Jitendra Parashar

After reaching another all-time high on Tuesday, the TSX enters today’s session with investors watching oil prices, Middle East developments,…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 2

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX started June on a quieter note after recently reaching record highs, with investors continuing to weigh geopolitical risks…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 1

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX continued to recover on Friday as easing inflation concerns and improving risk appetite supported broad buying, while today’s…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 29

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX bounced back on Thursday as easing U.S. inflation concerns and hopes for progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations lifted sentiment,…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy During a Market Dip

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Stable and steady low-risk stocks like Fortis are the stocks to buy when the market dips and market dislocations occur.

Read more »