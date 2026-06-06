Learn what investors should understand about Canadian bank stocks this year, including risks, dividends, and key trends shaping performance.

What Investors Should Understand About Canadian Bank Stocks This Year

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

While Canadian bank stocks remain appealing, investors should recognize the distinct roles and economic impacts influencing each bank's performance this year.

BMO, TD, and Scotiabank provide a mix of income and growth potential, with each bank offering unique strengths such as U.S. exposure or international growth opportunities.

Canadian bank stocks are often regarded as some of the best long-term options for investors. That reputation stems from reliable earnings, defensive appeal, and attractive dividends.

This year, however, adds a unique mix of new factors. Shifting economic conditions, evolving interest-rate expectations and changing credit trends are key factors. In short, while the big banks are still compelling long-term picks, investors need to be aware of changes shaping their outlook.

Here’s a look at three of those Canadian bank stocks and what they bring to investors right now.

Source: Getty Images

BMO offers a balanced approach to investors

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is the oldest of the big bank stocks, and that history is an important part of its appeal. BMO has made nearly two centuries of uninterrupted dividend payments, longer than any other company in Canada.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 92% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 86% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of June 1st, 2026

As of the time of writing, that dividend carries a yield of 3.04%, making the bank a solid income producer in addition to its stability and defensive appeal.

Beyond that role as a defensive income anchor, BMO also caters to growth-seeking investors. Its growing presence in the U.S. market has provided diversified revenue and access to 32 state markets, reducing reliance on its Canadian operations.

For investors considering BMO as one of the Canadian bank stocks to invest in, the bank is viewed as one of the more balanced options, offering a good mix of both income and growth potential.

This helps position BMO as a steady contributor within Canadian bank stocks this year.

TD offers investors U.S. exposure and income

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is the second-largest of Canada’s big banks and one of the largest retail-focused banks in North America.

TD enjoys a large branch network in both Canada and the U.S. Its U.S. market presence stretches from Maine to Florida along the East Coast. In fact, TD has more branches in the U.S. than it has at home in Canada, giving it a unique growth edge compared to its peers.

This footprint provides TD with exposure to the U.S. consumer and interest-rate environment, while diversifying the bank outside of Canada.

Turning to income, TD offers investors a quarterly dividend which it has paid for well over a century. As of the time of writing, TD’s dividend carries a yield of 2.93%, and the bank has raised that dividend annually for over a decade.

The combination of scale, U.S. exposure and income generation makes TD a strong option among Canadian bank stocks.

Scotiabank offers international growth and a higher yield

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is known as Canada’s most international bank. In fact, Scotiabank’s international operations have become a key part of the bank’s earnings and identity.

In recent years, Scotiabank has shifted focus from developing Latin American markets toward more mature markets in North America. This shift aims to minimize overall risk, particularly as economic uncertainty continues to mount.

Part of this strategy also includes improving efficiency and strengthening core operations.

Turning to dividends, Scotiabank offers the highest dividend yield among the Canadian bank stocks. As of the time of writing, the bank offers a yield of 4.19%, reflecting its strong income appeal.

Like BMO and TD, Scotiabank has paid its dividend consistently for nearly two centuries, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable income stock despite its more complex business mix.

Are you buying Canadian bank stocks?

Together, these three banks give a clear snapshot of what Canadian bank stocks look like this year. While each bank offers a different appeal, the common thread is their importance to the Canadian financial landscape.

Canadian bank stocks are still attractive options this year, but not all of the bank stocks are interchangeable. Each plays a different role in offering a mix of stability, income, and exposure to differing economic conditions.

In my opinion, one or all of the above should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.