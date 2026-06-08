2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

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Enbridge offers a dividend yield of about 5% and benefits from steady cash flows generated through regulated assets and long-term contracts.

Fortis has raised dividends for over five decades in a row, supported by stable regulated utility operations and planned infrastructure investments.

These no-brainer dividend stocks are well-positioned for continued dividend growth, driven by resilient business models, predictable earnings, and long-term demand trends in energy and electricity.

Canadian dividend stocks are a solid investment to build wealth, offering investors a combination of reliable income and long-term capital appreciation. The strongest dividend payers not only provide consistent payouts today but also have fundamentally strong businesses with stability to increase those payments year after year.

TSX-listed companies that fit this profile have resilient business models, robust balance sheets, and a proven history of rewarding shareholders through regular dividend increases. These qualities make them attractive investments in both strong and uncertain market environments, helping investors generate income while benefiting from long-term growth.

Against this background, here are two no-brainer dividend stocks to buy hand over fist.

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No-brainer dividend stock #1: Fortis

When it comes to dependable dividend stocks, Fortis (TSX:FTS) stands out as one of the most compelling options. This utility company has consistently paid and raised dividends for decades, regardless of market volatility or economic uncertainty, making it a no-brainer stock to buy hand over fist.

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Fortis has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years. The payouts reflect its ability to generate steady returns regardless of market turbulence, economic downturns, or changing business conditions.

Fortis operates primarily in the regulated electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution sectors. Because these services are essential and heavily regulated, the company enjoys predictable revenue streams that are largely insulated from commodity price fluctuations and broader economic cycles. This stability enables Fortis to produce reliable cash flows year after year, providing a solid foundation for ongoing dividend payments and annual increases.

Looking ahead, Fortis appears well-positioned to continue delivering growth. The company plans to invest approximately $28.8 billion to expand and modernize its utility infrastructure. These investments are expected to increase the regulated rate base and earnings. As the rate base expands, Fortis should be able to generate higher earnings, supporting future dividend increases and creating additional value for shareholders.

Another tailwind comes from the growing demand for electricity across North America. Fortis remains well-positioned to benefit from rising energy demand. This trend could contribute to stronger earnings growth over time while also supporting dividend payments and share price appreciation.

No-brainer dividend stock #2: Enbridge

Another no-brainer dividend stock to buy hand over fist is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has rewarded shareholders with higher dividends for decades. It has paid dividends for more than 70 years and has increased its annual payments every year since 1995. Moreover, it offers a compelling dividend yield of about 5%.

Its payouts are supported by its resilient business model. Enbridge generates much of its revenue from regulated assets and long-term contracts. This allows the company to maintain a steady cash flow regardless of short-term fluctuations in commodity prices. Further, it has a sustainable payout ratio, leaving sufficient funds for expansion projects and maintaining dividend growth.

The company’s long-term outlook also remains encouraging. Management expects growth in distributable cash flow (DCF) and earnings per share in 2026. Further, ENB expects earnings and cash flow to rise by roughly 5% annually beyond 2026, creating a solid foundation for future dividend increases. This outlook is backed by its secured $39 billion project backlog, most of which is backed by long-term contracts or regulated frameworks that provide visibility into future revenue.

Enbridge will also benefit from resilient North American energy demand while pursuing new opportunities linked to rising electricity consumption, including AI-driven data centres and energy transition projects.

With financial resilience, resilient cash flows, and multiple growth catalysts in place, Enbridge appears well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders for years to come.